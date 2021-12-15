More than 600 run for fun

Even the weather cooperated last Saturday, holding off a wet storm for a day to provide perfect conditions for the first all-district fun run sponsored by the Petaluma City Schools District.

More than 600 runners, representing most of the schools in the district, made the event a major success.

“It was amazing said Gina Roberts, the district’s student and family engagement coordinator. “Everybody enjoyed the run and coming together as a community.”

There were runs of 1 mile, 5 kilometers and 10 kilometers. All were held at Schollenberger Park.

Petaluma City Schools Superintendent Matthew Harris was there to not only greet participants, but to participate along with his wife, 5 children, parents and his wife’s family.

Several Petaluma City Schools District Board members were also on hand for the big run.

Roberts said the district had much community support for the event. Among those contributing were CamelBak, Orange Theory, ATT, the Petaluma Health Care District, Sprout’s, Petaluma Market, Pete’s Coffee and Noah’s Bagels.

In addition, more than 25 volunteers helped assure the runs started and ended smoothly.