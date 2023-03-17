Casa Grande’s softball Gauchos beat the Vintage Crushers 5-1 at St. Helena. The game was scheduled for Casa Grande, but switched to take advantage of St. Helena’s synthetic field.

Georgia Moss earned the pitching win for Casa Grande. The righty allowed six hits and one run over seven innings, striking out two and walking none.

The Gauchos struck first in the top of the fourth, with a two-run homer by sophomore Lila Partridge.

Alex Giacomini led the Lady Gauchos with two hits in four at bats. Marissa Brody, Lauren Ketchu, and Moss all contributed with a hit. Jamie McGaughey had 3 walks and 2 stolen bases.

The Gauchos had a great defensive night led by shortstop Ketchu, who made several plays in the hole and turned a pitcher-to-short-to-first double play.

Angie Rubalcava took the loss for Vintage. The pitcher allowed six hits and five runs over seven innings, striking out seven.

Taylor Lauritsen went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Vintage hitters.