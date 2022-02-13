Mustang basketball season ends with NBL win

Visiting St. Vincent came out firing in the opening minutes, and never looked back with a convincing 44-24 win over Elsie Allen to wind up North Bay League Redwood play on Friday.

The Mustangs never trailed, but Lobos managed to close the margin to 14-10 in the first half. The rest of the game belonged to St. Vincent as the Mustangs disappointed a Lobo Senior Night crowd with a well-balanced performance.

Forward Killian Collins worked for good offensive positioning to gather in entry passes from teammates, and scored 8 points as St. Vincent bolted to a 10-1 first period without yielding a field goal from the Lobos who struggled on the offensive end.

Seniors Dante Antonini and Jake DeCarli began to find the range with shots near the basket and the Mustangs held a commanding 21-10 advantage at intermission. Things never got any better for the Lobos who had trouble penetrating a tight man defense the rest of the contest.

DeCarli, the leading scorer for St. Vincent for the season, put together a consecutive scoring run of 7 points with a shot from distance and a couple drives under the basket. Antonimi blended into the offense with a couple of bank shots. Thavonh Bush meshed a pair of 3-pointers for the Lobos, but the hosts were unable to close the gap.

The second half belonged to St. Vincent as the focused Mustangs worked for open shots and expanded their lead to 31-18 after three periods. DeCarli had 7 points in the third period. On one play, he was knocked to the floor and was rewarded with a length of the court pass after a Mustang interception.

The Mustangs got solid floor play from sophomore Jack Davis and Kai Hall off the bench to close it out in one of its most consistent games of the season as they improved to 13-10 for the season and improved their chances for a spot in the North Coast Section playoffs in Division V.

The win gives the Mustangs a split in the season series. Elsie Allen closed out their campaign with a record of 7-19.

Veteran St. Vincent Coach Tom Bonfigli, who continues to build one of the best basketball coaching records in the state with each victory, felt the highly improved play by the Mustangs down the stretch is a matter of having all of his players at the ready.

“We just haven’t had everybody at one time,” he said. “We led both champion Piner and Rancho Cotate in the last round of league, but stopped shooting. If everything goes right we might get a home game in the playoffs.

“I have really been happy with the play of Davis this year. He has great ability to move the ball and get it where it is in good position for our shooters.

HOME WIN

St. Vincent closed out its regular season Saturday with a 55-45 non-league win over Sacramento Adventist.

DeCarli led the Mustangs with 14 points, with Antonini adding 13, Killian Collins 9 and Kyle Ghisletta 8.

The Mustangs concluded the regular season with a 14-10 overall record and 1-9 in the North Bay League Redwood.