Mustang softball girls make coach’s last game a winner

The St. Vincent girls softball team made Don Jensen’s last game as its head coach a happy experience by dominating Ukiah 10-0 in five innings.

Sophia Skubic dominated Ukiah batters from the pitching circle. She allowed just two hits and walked one, permitting just three Wildcats to reach base. She struck out just two, but had plenty of help from her error-less defense.

Kate Freeman led the Mustangs at the plat with three hits, including a double and a two-run single that ended the game with only one out in the fifth inning.

Freeman’s double came in a four-run second inning following by a run in the first for a five-run lead.

When the Mustangs rallied for five-more runs in the fifth, the game was finished. Molly O’Connor, Skubic and Maddy DelaMontanya had hits in the inning before Freeman’s hit ended things.

After the game, St. Vincent players and fans honored three seniors who had just played their final game for the Mustangs and each took the traditional jog around the bases, receiving celebratory hugs from their teammates at each station.

This year’s seniors were Sarah Sarlatte who is headed for Gonzaga University; Abby Carvajal who is going to the University of Nevada at Reno and Kate Freeman who will continue her education at the University of San Francisco.