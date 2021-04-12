Mustangs come from behind to tie El Molino in NBL football game

St. Vincent rallied with some strong payback in the late going to catch El Molino 35-35 in a very exciting contest between high-powered offensive foes Friday in Forestville.

The Mustangs never led, but finished with a flurry in the last two minutes against the favored Lions in a game that was called a tie at the end of regulation.

El Molino came into the game on a riding high after defeating arch-rival Analy for the second consecutive season.

No NBL records are being kept this abbreviated season, and the officials found no reason to play a tiebreaker between the Lions and a Mustang squad (1-2-1) that scored a touchdown and added a two-point conversion in the final minutes.

The host Lions got the scoring parade quickly off and running with quarterback Weston Lewis at the controls. The 215-pound lefty would be a headache for the Mustangs throughout the game with his passing and ability to find delayed openings for short running plays.

El Molino jumped to a 7-0 lead on a Lewis pass play, and the host never gave up the advantage until the final minutes.

St. Vincent responded quickly behind the open field running of Kai Hall who wrapped up a 53-yard march with a touchdown run of 6 yards into the corner of the end zone. The Mustangs opted to go for a two-point fake-kick conversion with quarterback Colby Furia tossing a pass in the direction of Dante Amtonini, but the throw was too tall. The Mustangs fell behind 7-6 and were never able to go in front.

El Molino led 28-27 at intermission. St. Vincent scores by Hall and Antonini kept the game close. Hall galloped for 61 yards to cap a length-of-the-field 99 yard march.

Two costly fumbles deep in El Molino territory prevented the Mustangs from taking control of the game. One came on a well-executed Furia to Antonini hook-up that ended with a bobble.

After the teams exchanged touchdown plays for the second time, the Lions got a 27-yard interception for a touchdown by senior linebacker Soul Berna. The PAT kick made it 35-27, and time was starting to be a factor.

Two drives stalled for the Mustangs, and El Molino stretched each possession to take extra time off the game clock.

Finally the Lions were halted on a fourth down play, but St. Vincent had only two minutes to cover 89 yards. With time at a premium, Antonini somehow got a step in back of the Lion secondary, and caught a well-timed throw by Furia inside the El Molino 30-yard line. Momentum cost Antonini and he fell, but the Mustangs forged their way into scoring territory.

Running plays by Hall, Furia and Nathan Rooks got the ball inside the red zone but time was running out. Finally Furia got outside the corner on an option and found the end zone to make it 35-33.

El Molino helped by calling a frantic timeout to get set defensively and the Mustangs countered with a spread formation. The ball found the hands of Antonini who headed left but stopped and tossed back to a streaking and wide-open Furia for the two pointer.

Liam O’Hare made things even more exciting when he stepped in front of a Lion receiver for a pic on the next play from scrimmage, and the race was on down the sideline, but El Molino tacklers had the angle and caught him in Lion territory.

Time allowed for a hasty field goal attempt by the Mustangs after a penalty got them even closer. Kicker Juan Jiminez got enough air under the ball from inside the 30 but the kick sailed left, and the game wound up deadlocked.

Rooks, Antonini, Andrew Pech and Jaret Bosarge all had multiple defensive moments for the Mustangs. O’Hare and freshman Niko Antonini turned in interceptions. Bosarge has a knack for getting inside on coverage, and was a pest even on cross field routes. Pech was credited with7 solo stops.

“I was very pleased with our kids' effort,” said Mustang coach Trent Herzog, “You know we are so young compared to a team like El Molino that has a majority of seniors. Freshmen like Bainey Reier played a very strong game for us tonight. We are still growing

“The interception on that attempted screen was not our quarterback’s fault. Furia) played his best game of the season. He made great running decisions,” the coach said. Furia was 9 for 15 for 147 total yards.

Hall had a terrific outing on the ground with 230 total yards and three touchdowns. The numbers were his best of the season.