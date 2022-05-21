Mustangs fall in NCS baseball to University

St. Vincent battled back from an early deficit to knot the score in the third inning but the Mustangs eventually fell to fourth seeded University 7-3 at a chilly Paul Goode Field at the Presidio in San Francisco on Friday.

The fifth-ranked Mustangs were eliminated from North Coast Section Division 5 play with a season record of 12-12.

The Red Devils banged out nine hits along the way, but their ability to put the ball in play and keep the line moving from the top to the bottom of the lineup made the difference.

University will face Berean Christian in the Division V semfinals on Tuesday.

Led by hits leader Kai Seidel. the Devils got runners aboard in every frame except the sixth against two St. Vincent pitchers, and then moved them into scoring position by putting the ball in play to the left side of the infield.

St. Vincent starter Josh Malik and reliever Eddy Stone pitched well enough to keep their team in the hunt, but the Mustangs could not match the constant contact created by the middle of the University lineup.

The hosts jumped to an early 3-0 lead in the first inning, but the Mustangs came storming back in the top of the third inning on a walk to Jack Davis and a long drive into open spaces in left field by shortstop Dante Antonini. After a long talk by the officials, Davis was called back to third base and Antonini was awarded only a double.

The hit would bring about a change defensively by the Devils who positioned their left fielder in a very deep spot on every following Antonini plate appearance. An RBI fielder's choice by Taiki Belway and a long triple into the gap off the bat of left- hand hitting Carter Payte tied the score at 3-3.

University kept chipping away offensively with two runs in each of the next two frames to pull away for good.

Malik was replaced by junior Stone who brought things to order and only yielded one final run on a balk call by the home plate umpire.

The hard-hitting Devils improved to 20-6 for the season with nine hits and a constant barrage of ground balls to the left side of the infield.

Antonini turned in six assists at short during the afternoon, and was 2-for-4 for the afternoon. All his batted balls were solidly struck to the deepest area in left field. Junior Mat Cauz added a clutch double.

A fine defensive play at third base by Malik in the fourth inning prevented any further scoring when the young sophomore grabbed a soft ground ball with his bare hand and threw off balance to first base.

For the most part the Mustangs fielded well the rest of the afternoon. Four starting players are slated to return for Coach Spencer Finkbohner next season.