Mustangs give veteran coach a milestone victory

The St. Vincent boys basketball team concluded a busy four-game week by defeating Sonoma Academy 37-30 Saturday night in Santa Rosa.

The win marked a milestone for veteran St. Vincent coach Tom Bonfigli. It was the 829th coaching victory of his career, tying him for eighth in the California all-time wins list.

The game started slowly with Sonoma Academy leading at the half 12-11. The Mustang scoring picked up in the second half, while its defense held Sonoma Academy to just six points in the final quarter.

Killian Collins led the win with 17 points and nine rebounds. Jake DeCarli added 8 points and pulled down 10 rebounds. Matt Kropelincki scored 7 points and retrieved 12 rebounds.

Peyton Stroud led Sonoma Academy with 10 points.

That game came a night after the Mustangs had been beaten at home by Elsie Allen 51-49.

There are two versions for the cause of St. Vincent’s loss. The short version is that Elsie Allen’s Eddy Cuellar got hot in the fourth quarter and banked in a top-of-the-key 3-pointer for the deciding basket in the final minute of play.

The long (as in through the whole game) version was that St. Vincent’s Mustangs could not hit a free throw to save the world, or at least their immediate world. For the game, St. Vincent made only 6 of 24 unmolested shots from the stripe.

The free-throw failure marred a fast-paced game between two well-matched teams that featured surge and counter surge right up to the final minute.

St. Vincent jumped into an early 9-4 lead behind the drives of Kroplenicki who accounted for three baskets during the Mustang streak.

It was Elsie Allen that charged in the second quarter, going up by seven at 21-14 as the Lobos’ 6-foot, 5-inch sophomore Yousef Abuhamdeh began to assert himself in the paint.

St, Vincent’s Collins took charge of that paint to bring the Mustangs’ back, scoring nine of his 17 points in the second period to help his team gain a 25-25 standoff at the half.

The teams continued the even battle through the second half, with St. Vincent missing multiple opportunities to take charge from the foul line.

Cueller kept the Lobos involved with four 3-pointers in the final period. The last of those came on the bank job with 48 seconds left. That hit gave Elsie Allen a 50-47 lead.

Both teams had crucial turnovers as the time wound down, and the Mustangs deliberately fouled in an attempt to put the Lobos on the foul line where Joe Suvnaseng finally dropped in one of two for a 51-47 two-score lead.

After a missed St. Vincent 3-point attempt, DeCarli followed with a closing two - two points, too late.

The Mustangs are now 10-5 on the season and 0-4 against North Bay League Redwood opposition. They continue a flurry of make-up game activity at home tonight in a non-league game against Sonoma Academy.

The weekend games capped off a busy week for the Mustangs who earlier defeated Lower Lake in a non-league game 58-32, but lost to Ukiah in a North Bay League Redwood game 38-27.