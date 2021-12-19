Mustangs improve record to 8-0 with three Winter Classic wins

St.Vincent continued to play a strong brand of basketball despite a late start to the season by sweeping all three contests in the Mustangs Winter Classic over the weekend. The Mustangs put the finishing touches to the tournament with victories over Apostles Lutheran of San Jose and Point Arena on Saturday.

Displaying efficient interior passing on the offensive end and a shutdown style of man defense, the Mustangs improved to an unbeaten mark of 8-0 against similar-size schools in Division V. Two of the victories were hard-earned and determined in the final minutes.

Ball-hawking senior forward Jake DeCarli led the way on Saturday with 14 points against Apostles and 12 more in the dominating win over Point Arena. DeCarli, a three-year varsity performer, had an accurate shot going along the baseline, and dished out four assists along the way.

Matt Kroplenicki and Killian Collins both averaged double figures as well. Collins and Kyle Ghisletta had 8 points each against Point Arena in the final game on Saturday.

Of all the varsity games in the tournament, the St. Vincent-Apostles contest on Saturday afternoon almost proved to be a stunner. St. Vincent cruised to a comfortable third period advantage by outsourcing the visitors 18-4, and the Mustangs appeared to have the game in hand.

Midway through the final stanza, St. Vincent carried an 11-point advantage and coach Tom Bonfigli was making mass substitutions.

All of a sudden in the late going, the winless tourney team from the San Jose area converted on three shots from behind the arc, and the game got serious in a hurry.

St. Vincent failed to convert on two consecutive bonus opportunities at the free throw line, giving the visitors more opportunities to narrow the gap. Four fouls on Mustang senior leader Dante Antonini didn’t help.

At the end of the contest, the ball was in the possession of Apostles with hot shooting Asa Heckman looking for an open shot at the basket. His effort at the buzzer rimmed out and the Mustangs escaped with the 44-43 win.

Heckman finished with a team high 12 points.

Bonfigli acknowledged that the competition in the second half of the season will be much stronger from North Bay League opponents, but that his players this season are deep and very athletic. He rolled his eyes a bit after the narrow win over Apostles Lutheran, and noted “Patience is a virtue.”

Both first-round games in the opening round on Friday night were decided in the second half.

Host St. Vincent was pushed to the late going by a strong performance from Credo, but the Mustangs prevailed 35-25. Antonini had 10 points for the Mustangs, backed by 8 on the inside from Kroplenicki.

In the companion varsity feature, Point Arena snapped a 19-19 tie by outlasting Apostles Lutheran, a Division V entry from the Central Coast Section 45-37.

Credo came into the game with a record of 5-3, including a victory over St. Helena of the North Central League. The Gryphon squad currently leads the North Central IV League.

Credo was paced against St. Vincent by Jack Sheehan and Olivar Adams with 5 points each.