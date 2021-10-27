Mustangs must beware the Hounds

St. Vincent High School’s Mustang football team has to run through history to make the present meaningful.

In two weeks, the Mustangs could be playing for a share of the North Bay League Redwood championship on their home field against Santa Rosa. To change the “could” to “will” they first have to beat Healdsburg’s Greyhounds Friday night in Healdsburg.

On paper, it shouldn’t be a problem for the Mustangs. They are 6-1 on the season, while Healdsburg is 3-4 and has lost both its league games. But the game is not played on paper, but at Recreation Park, one of the most historic recreation facilities in the Redwood Empire.

Many a heavily favored Petaluma-area teams, including both Petaluma and Casa Grande, have stepped boldly onto the Greyhounds home kennel only to leave town sadder but wiser.

St. Vincent coach Trent Herzog says his players know exactly how dangerous Friday night’s game can be.

“The players understand the circumstances,” the coach said. “They know they have to show up and play hard. We’re treating every game like a playoff game.”

St. Vincent had an off week last week following its only loss, a 30-21 defeat at Montgomery. Herzog said the Mustangs used the week to not only prepare for the final sprint to the North Coast Section playoffs, but also to get healthy.

“We had a lot of nicks and bruises and we had a chance to get some players healthy,” Herzog said.

Healdsburg holds wins over Fort Bragg (20-14), Willits (27-7) and Kennedy from Richmond (13-6), but has lost to Cloverdale (34-6), San Rafael (37-7), Piner (20-15) and Santa Rosa (42-0).