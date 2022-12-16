St. Vincent made an impressive start in its own Winter Showdown Tournament being played in the DeCarli gym, defeating Westlake Charter 56-41.

St. Vincent will now play Point Arena tonight at 8:30.

St. Vincent jumped out to a 22-9 opening quarter lead and was top- 31-16 at the half. The Mustang defense never allowed Westlake Charter to reach double-digit scoring in any quarter.

Sebastan Andrade scored 12 points to lead St. Vincent. Kai Hall added 10. Josh Malik scored 7 points and ruled the boards with 15 rebounds.

Point Arena romped over DCP Alum Rock 60-28 to earn its spot on the winner’s side of the bracket against St. Vincent.

Also on tonight’s agenda: Lower Lake plays Clear Lake at 4 p.m., Westlake Charter plays DCP Alum Rock at 5:30 and Elite meets San Domenico at 7.

Thursday, Elite defeated Lower Lake 57-53 and San Domenico waltzed by Clear Lake 62-23.