Napa event first of PGA Tour season

With the first round of the Safeway Open presented by Chevron coming up this week, the player field is set, including a number of Major champions and great players like Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth, Sergio Garcia and Matt Kuchar.

The tournament is the first event of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season. It will be played Sept. 10 through 13 at the Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa.

Along with Mickelson, Spieth, Garcia and Kuchar, the Safeway Open field will include other former Major Champions and tournament winners, including defending British Open champion Shane Lowry, Jim Furyk, Jimmy Walker, Jason Dufner, Brandt Snedeker, Charl Schwartzel, Keegan Bradley and two-time Safeway Open winner Brendan Steele. In total, the field will include 23 PGA Tour winners from the past two seasons.

“It’s always great to have top players and fan favorites like Mickelson, Spieth, Garcia and Kuchar,” said Jeff Sanders, President, of Sportfive Golf Events, the company producing the Safeway Open. “It has been a very interesting year with how the schedule ended up, and we are happy that a number of great players are coming out to play in Napa this year before heading to New York for the U.S. Open.”

The Safeway Open, presented by Chevron, announced back in June that this year’s event, which typically combines concerts and other fan favorite activities with the golf tournament, would not have fans in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the adjustments of the PGA Tour schedule and cancellation of a few PGA Tour tournaments, the Safeway Open was moved up to be the first event of the 2020-2021 season between the Tour Championship and U.S. Open at Winged Foot.

The Safeway Open will be broadcast live on the Golf Channel on Thursday and Friday from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.