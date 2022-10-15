Casa Grande High School’s football Gauchos did what they had to do Friday night and they did it in a big way.

Faced with finishing out the regular season with games against Vine Valley Athletic League title contenders American Canyon, Petaluma and Justin-Siena, the Gauchos first had to get by Vine Valley Athletic League winless Napa. The Gauchos didn’t exactly get by the Grizzlies, it was more like they swatted them aside 68-27.

The win was the second straight for Casa and improved its overall record to 4-3. It also moved it to 2-1 in Vine Valley Athletic League play and kept alive both its title and its playoff hopes going into its sprint to the finish.

“It is playoff football for us the rest of the way,” said Gaucho Coach John Antonio “We know we’re a good football team, but going forward we have to take away the little mistakes. This was a good win for us. It was one we had to have.”

The pass-heavy Gauchos displayed their best offensive balance of the season. Casa rushed for more yards than it passed for, running for 326 and passing for 307.

Appropriately, seniors Ryder Jacobson and Wyatt Abramson led the Casa Grande onslaught on Senior Night.

Jacobson had the brightest night of his shining Casa Grande career, rushing for 151 yards and 2 touchdowns. Make that 3 touchdowns because he capped off his special night by returning a Napa kickoff 91 yards to the house in the fourth quarter.

Abramson took care the aerial part of Casa Grande’s two-pronged attack by completing 19 of 29 passes for 307 yards and 6 touchdowns.

But everyone got in on the fun. Everyone on the Casa side of scrimmage that is. For the second straight game, The Gauchos were able to clear the bench and give the entire team reason to celebrate.

The Grizzlies, to their credit, kept charging, showing glimpses of an impressive passing attack. Quarterback Yovanni Palma threw for three touchdowns despite being constantly hampered, harassed and hurt by Cody Cornelius, Jack Larsen, Matt Reilly and their hit-happy friends.

The game wasn’t as close as the final score indicates.

Casa Grande scored every time it touched the football in the first half, led 20-0 at the end of the first period and 48-14 at the half.

Abramson threw touchdown passes to four different receivers in the first half. His passing opened the running game for Jacobson, who ran in two scores, one on a textbook-perfect draw play from 47 yards out. Another senior, Damian Areterberry got in on the scoring with a 31-yard run.

Casa Grande scored on season-long receiving leader Spencer Almond’s 8-yard catch of an Abramson catch on its first possession of the second half.

Then the Grizzlies got a little frisky.

Napa scored its third touchdown in the third quarter on a 3-yard pass from Palma to Graham Smith and immediately tried and succeeded with an onsides kick.

That strategy ultimately backfired when Casa’s Roman Hill swiped a Palma pass and returned it 43 yards to the house.

Napa took most of the moving-clock fourth quarter to go 80 yards for one final touchdown with Carlos Mata Peinado squeezing in from the 10-yard lone.

Even that joy was short-lived for the Grizzlies, because Jacobson grabbed the following kickoff just across his 10-yard, fought through the initial wave of Napa tacklers, got the sideline and waved goodbye adding a final hurrah to the Gaucho senior salute.

Next up for the Gauchos is American Canyon in a showdown in the Coyotes’ Napa County home Friday night.