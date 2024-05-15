Danny Mercado has wanted to steal home all season, and on Tuesday in Casa Grande’s North Coast Section Division 1 playoff opener against 12 seed Foothill-Pleasanton, he finally got his chance.

With two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh, the game tied 2-2, Mercado got the call he had been waiting for. On an 0-1 pitch to teammate Jack Hu, Mercado took off from third and came barreling home. At first glance of the bang-bang play, it looked as though he had been tagged out by Foothill’s catcher, but as the dust around home plate cleared the umpire offered a different signal.

Balk, but on an unlikely source.

The home plate umpire ruled that Foothill’s catcher had emerged from his stance and stepped forward before the pitch had been thrown, meaning that Mercado was safe and Casa Grande was victorious.

DRAMA!



Casa Grande beats Foothill 3-2!



Two-out rally in the 7th, Danny Mercado attempts to steal home and is called safe on what was ruled a balk on the catcher



— Gus Morris (@JustGusPD) May 15, 2024

“I was probably out, but I made him rush,” said Mercado with a laugh.

The dramatic 3-2 walk-off win sends the 5 seed Gauchos (19-8) into the second round of the NCS Division 1 playoffs, where they’ll play at 4 seed Acalanes (22-3) on Friday.

“When I called that conference it was to say, hey, if Jack Hu — who we have the utmost confidence in — if he gets to one strike and the guy is going from the windup, let’s try to steal home and see what happens,” Casa Grande coach Pete Sikora said. “Maybe he spikes one, maybe he balks, maybe something crazy happens and something crazy happened.”

“Danny got a great read, we tried to cause some chaos, and we did.”

The sequence leading up to the winning play was almost as dramatic and improbable as the final play itself.

Foothill had recorded a quick two outs on a ground-ball double play and the game appeared headed for extra innings. Extras then seemed certain when Mercado hit a routine ground ball to third, but a small sliver of hope was restored for the Gauchos when he reached first on a low throw that skipped past the first baseman.

Mercado then stole second, and with two strikes Luke Bell continued the rally when he was hit a by a pitch. More luck for the Gauchos followed a batter later when Drew Bugbee struck out swinging, but the third strike was mishandled by Foothill’s catcher and Bugbee reached first without a throw.

Sequence leading up to this play was equally as wild.



Gauchos rolled into double play after leadoff walk. Then Mercado reached on an error on what should have been a routine groundout.



Then Luke Bell HBP and Drew Bugbee dropped third strike.



— Gus Morris (@JustGusPD) May 15, 2024

Before Hu came to the plate, Sikora told Mercado to get the pitcher’s timing, get a big jump and try to end the game. Moments later, the Gauchos were celebrating wildly while Foothill watched in disbelief from their dugout.

“At the end of the day, baseball is a very weird sport,” Mercado said. “Lots of odd things happen, mistakes happen, and you just have to take advantage of it.”

Mercado and Hu also turned an impressive double play to end the top of the seventh after Foothill got two runners aboard on consecutive walks. Mercado’s barehanded turn from shortstop ignited the Gauchos’ dugout for the game-winning rally.

What a double play here from @Danny_Mercado25 and @jackhu992! Ends T7 after two leadoff walks.



— Gus Morris (@JustGusPD) May 15, 2024

“That was a huge tempo change,” Mercado said. “Got the boys all excited.”

The Gauchos fell into an early 2-0 hole after the first but rallied in the fifth. Brothers Ryan and Jeffrey Rice led the inning off with doubles and then scored on a sac fly from Kalen Clemmens and an RBI single from JT Summers.

Starting pitcher Brady Laubscher settled in after the two-run first to end his day with six strikeouts, three walks, six hits and one earned run allowed in six innings of work. He took the no decision while Ryan Rice picked up the win after working the seventh.

Rice and Laubscher are two of a handful of players who have had to embrace larger roles this season after some untimely injuries, including to Stanford-bound pitcher Austin Steeves.

“Laubscher stepped up, Rice stepped up, Mercado stepped up, Bugbee stepped up — the entire rest of our staff has stepped up and done a great job,” Sikora said. “So the fact that they were able to accomplish this after being promoted to Division 1, it feels really good. And we still obviously have more to go, but let’s go shock somebody. Why not? We’re here.”