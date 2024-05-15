NCS baseball roundup: Casa Grande beats Foothill in wild walk-off; Sonoma Valley, St. Vincent among 1st-round winners

Danny Mercado has wanted to steal home all season, and on Tuesday in Casa Grande’s North Coast Section Division 1 playoff opener against 12 seed Foothill-Pleasanton, he finally got his chance.

With two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh, the game tied 2-2, Mercado got the call he had been waiting for. On an 0-1 pitch to teammate Jack Hu, Mercado took off from third and came barreling home. At first glance of the bang-bang play, it looked as though he had been tagged out by Foothill’s catcher, but as the dust around home plate cleared the umpire offered a different signal.

Balk, but on an unlikely source.

The home plate umpire ruled that Foothill’s catcher had emerged from his stance and stepped forward before the pitch had been thrown, meaning that Mercado was safe and Casa Grande was victorious.

“I was probably out, but I made him rush,” said Mercado with a laugh.

The dramatic 3-2 walk-off win sends the 5 seed Gauchos (19-8) into the second round of the NCS Division 1 playoffs, where they’ll play at 4 seed Acalanes (22-3) on Friday.

“When I called that conference it was to say, hey, if Jack Hu — who we have the utmost confidence in — if he gets to one strike and the guy is going from the windup, let’s try to steal home and see what happens,” Casa Grande coach Pete Sikora said. “Maybe he spikes one, maybe he balks, maybe something crazy happens and something crazy happened.”

“Danny got a great read, we tried to cause some chaos, and we did.”

The sequence leading up to the winning play was almost as dramatic and improbable as the final play itself.

Foothill had recorded a quick two outs on a ground-ball double play and the game appeared headed for extra innings. Extras then seemed certain when Mercado hit a routine ground ball to third, but a small sliver of hope was restored for the Gauchos when he reached first on a low throw that skipped past the first baseman.

Mercado then stole second, and with two strikes Luke Bell continued the rally when he was hit a by a pitch. More luck for the Gauchos followed a batter later when Drew Bugbee struck out swinging, but the third strike was mishandled by Foothill’s catcher and Bugbee reached first without a throw.

Before Hu came to the plate, Sikora told Mercado to get the pitcher’s timing, get a big jump and try to end the game. Moments later, the Gauchos were celebrating wildly while Foothill watched in disbelief from their dugout.

“At the end of the day, baseball is a very weird sport,” Mercado said. “Lots of odd things happen, mistakes happen, and you just have to take advantage of it.”

Mercado and Hu also turned an impressive double play to end the top of the seventh after Foothill got two runners aboard on consecutive walks. Mercado’s barehanded turn from shortstop ignited the Gauchos’ dugout for the game-winning rally.

“That was a huge tempo change,” Mercado said. “Got the boys all excited.”

The Gauchos fell into an early 2-0 hole after the first but rallied in the fifth. Brothers Ryan and Jeffrey Rice led the inning off with doubles and then scored on a sac fly from Kalen Clemmens and an RBI single from JT Summers.

Starting pitcher Brady Laubscher settled in after the two-run first to end his day with six strikeouts, three walks, six hits and one earned run allowed in six innings of work. He took the no decision while Ryan Rice picked up the win after working the seventh.

Rice and Laubscher are two of a handful of players who have had to embrace larger roles this season after some untimely injuries, including to Stanford-bound pitcher Austin Steeves.

“Laubscher stepped up, Rice stepped up, Mercado stepped up, Bugbee stepped up — the entire rest of our staff has stepped up and done a great job,” Sikora said. “So the fact that they were able to accomplish this after being promoted to Division 1, it feels really good. And we still obviously have more to go, but let’s go shock somebody. Why not? We’re here.”

Division 3

(9) Sonoma Valley 9, (8) Albany 1

The Dragons scored five runs in the fifth and got a great pitching performance from Julian Brenek on Tuesday to claim their first playoff win since 2019.

Brenek struck out six with two walks, five hits and one unearned run over six innings to earn the win and exited the game with a 9-1 lead.

Sophomore Johnny Campbell hit his first career home run in the sixth inning while Austin Hughes doubled with two RBIs, Andrew Bonfigli drove in two runs and Nicolas Sebastiani collected three hits with a run scored to lead Sonoma Valley (12-13) offensively.

The Dragons will play at No. 1 seed Bishop O’Dowd (15-10-1) in the second round at 7 p.m. Friday.

(4) Campolindo 4, (13) Montgomery 1

The Vikings hung tough with the visiting Cougars for five innings before the visitors scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to bring an end to the Vikings’ season.

Freshman Chace Russell held the Cougars (13-12), who were Division 3 runners-up last year, to just one run through five innings before they finally broke through late. Four straight hits, highlighted by a two-run double, turn a 1-1 game into a 4-1 deficit for Montgomery (11-13-1).

Russell, who also doubled at the plate, finished the day with four strikeouts, one walk, seven hits and four earned runs. Offensively, Lukas Walker had an RBI hit and Ryder Dienhart scored a run.

(2) San Marin 7, (15) Analy 2

The Tigers’ season came to an end Tuesday in their playoff opener at the second-seeded Mustangs.

San Marin (19-8) leapt out to a 6-0 lead after two innings and never looked back.

Sonny Quatannens and Donnie Rinkor each had RBIs with a hit, Wes Bush doubled and scored a run and Hunter Thomas had two hits with a run scored for Analy, which ends the season at 5-17-2.

Division 5

(6) St. Vincent 9, (11) Clear Lake 3

The Mustangs built a big early lead en route to a win in their postseason opener Tuesday over the visiting Cardinals.

Nico Antonini had two hits and three RBIs, Dylen Dooley added a pair of RBIs on two hits and Josh Malik doubled with an RBI to lead St. Vincent (14-11) at the plate. The Mustang led 3-0 after one and 7-0 after four.

Malik also earned the win on the mound with seven strikeouts, no walks and only three hits allowed in five innings of work.

The Mustangs will play at 3 seed University-San Francisco (19-7) in the second round on Friday at 5 p.m.

(9) Credo 7, (8) Sonoma Academy 0

The Gryphons avenged a league-title costing loss Tuesday as they ended the Coyotes’ season behind a five-hit shutout from starting pitcher Luke Gruendle.

Sonoma Academy (10-7) beat Credo (15-3) a week ago to end the NCL II race in a three-way tie with Technology.

But on Tuesday, the third meeting of the second between the league foes, it was all Credo.

Gruendle struck out four, walked four and allowed five hits over seven innings and the Gryphons broke the game open with three runs in the fifth to take a 5-0 lead. They added two more in the seventh for good measure.

Tommy Simmons recorded two RBIs, Gruendle drove in a run and Henry Humphreys had two hits, including a double, with an RBI and three runs scored.

Credo has another rematch in the second round, a date with top seed Berean Christian (19-6) at 5 p.m. Friday. Berean Christian beat Credo 21-2 in a nonleague game back in early April.

(7) St. Bernard’s-Eureka 6, (10) Technology 4

The Crusaders mounted a late comeback against the visiting Titans to bring their season to a heartbreaking close Tuesday.

Technology (14-3) led 4-1 after three innings and clung to a 4-3 lead heading into the sixth before St. Bernard’s scored three runs in the bottom of the frame to take the lead for good.

Tyler Hankerson had two hits with an RBI to make up most of the Titans’ offense. The other two runs they scored on errors and finished the game with three hits as a team.

(2) Head-Royce 13, (15) Cloverdale 0 (5)

The Eagles were no-hit in their playoff opener Tuesday to end the season at 7-11 overall.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @JustGusPD.

