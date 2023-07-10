Petaluma Nationals’ 8-10-year-old All Stars made short work of their District 35 Tournament championship game Saturday morning, disposing of Mark West 12-2 in less than four innings.

The District title, accomplished in four consecutive victories, moves the Nationals on to the Sectional Tournament hosted by the Lafayette Little League. Play was scheduled to begin Thursday.

Despite the abrupt ending, the game was relatively well played with few walks and several outstanding defensive plays. The difference was big Petaluma bats swung by players up and down its batting order. For the game., the Nationals had 15 hits in just four innings.

Brennan Pelkey pitched four strong innings for the Nationals, utilizing a fast ball and a baffling off-speed curve ball. He surrendered solo runs in the first and third innings, allowing five hits.

He was backed by a strong National League defense, with its up-the-middle combination of Ethan Wallace at second base and Brayden Fong at shortstop particularly outstanding.

Mark West took a brief lead in the top of the first inning on an RBI single by Duke Stephens.

The Nationals responded with a run of their own in the bottom of the inning and another in the second on an RBI hit by Matt Mason to score Wallace.

Much of the mystery was taken out of the game, when the Nationals scored five times in the third inning for a 7-2 lead.

Big blows in the uprising were singles by Fong, Ari Jacquez and Cody Rieger, along with a key double belted by Jake Floraday.

Already leaking oil from Petaluma’s third-inning rally, Mark West’s title-hope bus came to a stop in the last of the fourth inning. The Santa Rosa team had played well through the first three innings, but faltered in the fourth as the Nationals paraded eight batters to the plate, with five of them scoring.

Hits in the inning came from Pelkey, Enos, Fong, Jacquez, Wallace, and Floraday. The inning and the game ended when Cody Rieger hit into a force play, scoring Jacquez with the run that gave Petaluma a 10-run lead.

Pelkey, Fong, Jacquez, Wallace and Floraday each had two hits for the Petalumans.