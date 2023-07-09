In an all Petaluma showdown, the Petaluma National Little League All Stars captured the District 35 Tournament championship by defeating rival Petaluma American 7-3.

The victory completed an amazing tournament run for the Nationals, who outscored opponents 55-4 in four straight wins. The runs scored by the Americans were the first of the tournament scored against the Nationals.

The Nationals now move on to the Sectional tournament to, ironically, be hosted by the Petaluma Americans at Lucchesi Park beginning Friday.

Petaluma American won four straight games as it battled back after losing its first game to Rincon Valley 5-4.

Bodie Dennison controlled the game for the Nationals from the pitching mound for five innings. Backed by a staunch defense anchored by shortstop Willie Moylan, Dennison shut the Americans out until he ran out of gas and pitches allowed in the fifth. He gave up just three hits through four innings and struck out eight. For good measure, he had two hits and a walk to show for his plate appearances.

Moylan made a spectacular stop and throw off a sharp grounder in the second inning and played well the entire game.

Meanwhile, the Nationals were scoring in every opportunity.

The run machine began producing dividends in the first inning when Liam Ganley slammed a double to right field to drive in two runs.

Two walks and a hit by Henry Jennings upped the National lead to 3-0 in the second.

Any hopes the Americans had of a comeback were dashed by a two-out, three-run National rally in the third that was started by a double by Dennison and followed by hits from Louie Damone, Ganley, Lucca Matteucci, Scarlett Capito and Jennings.

The Nationals added an insurance run in the top of the fifth on hits by Sawyer Banducci and Dennison and a sacrifice fly by Damone.

Game to the end, the Americans finally got to Dennison in the fifth inning. A single by Mason Murphy and back-to-back doubles by Hunter Harrington and Sal Amato produced two runs before the pitch count took Dennison off the hill.

Jordan Cannistra came on, gave up a run on a force out, but got a strikeout to quelch the Americans’ last hurrah.