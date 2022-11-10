It’s win or turn in the gear for local football teams this weekend.

Petaluma, St. Vincent and Casa Grande all start North Coast Section playoffs in the tournament that includes eight teams in each of eight (counting 8-person) divisions in single-elimination format.

To start, St. Vincent plays at home Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. , while Petaluma and Casa Grande both travel, Petaluma to Cardinal Newman in Santa Rosa and Casa Grande to American Canyon Friday night for 7 p.m. contests.

PETALUMA

Petaluma’s Trojans face one of the Redwood Empire’s fabled football powers in the first round of the Division 4 playoffs.

Cardinal Newman, the No. 3 seed in the division, is ranked third in the Redwood Empire. The Cardinals are 6-4 on the season and 3-2 in the North Bay League Oak. Last week, they lost a chance to tie for the North Bay League Oak championship 14-13 to Windsor with the game-winning touchdown set up on a controversial pass interference call.

The Trojans visit with a 7-3 record and a 4-2 Vine Valley Athletic League mark. Two of the Petaluma losses have been by a single point. They are the No. 6 seed going into the playoffs.

“It is a huge challenge for us,” acknowledged Petaluma Coach Rick Krist. “It is like playing an all-star team.”

Krist said the Trojans can’t be intimidated by the Cardinal Newman mystique or reputation. “We have the talent to beat any team,” he said. “We have to be prepared and play with confidence.”

Given their preference, both teams like to control the football with a running game, but both can explode with big plays and both can pass on demand.

Cardinal Newman’s Santino Acevedo is the workhorse for Cardinal Newman. He has rushed for 855 yards and 11 touchdowns in 7 games, averaging 122 yards a game and 9 yards a carry. Teammate Kazie Steverson has carried for 592 yards in 10 games with 6 touchdowns.

Quarterback Matt Hilden gives Cardinal Newman a real passing threat. He has completed 104 of 199 passes for 1,295 yards and 19 touchdowns. His favorite target, Zack Kelly, has caught 24 passes for 537 yards and 7 touchdowns.

Petaluma’s offense is multi-weaponed with fullback Ed Berncich (105-523), speedsters Silas Pologeorgis (125-1,296) and Chase Miller (77-482) and quarterback Henry Ellis (35-265).

Ellis will also throw when needed. In 8 games, he has completed 40 of 83 passes for 527 yards.

“They (the Cardinals) play a unique defense and have some good guys up front. We are going to have to play our own style of offense,” said Krist.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

CASA GRANDE

Casa Grande’s Gauchos escaped an attack of the flu, stiff resistance from Justin-Siena and the seeding committee’s decision to earn a rematch with American Canyon’s Wolves in the first round of the Division 3 playoffs.

There was a time last week when Casa wasn’t sure it would have enough healthy players to even contest its final VVAL contest against Justin-Siena. Not only did the Gauchos muster enough players to compete, that took care of business, beating the Braves 24-14 to finish the regular season at 6-4 and the league campaign at 4-2.

That record was good enough to convince the selection committee to give the Gauchos the No. 6 seed opposite the No. 3 seed Wolves (6-4. 4-2), a team that beat Casa 23-22 three weeks ago.

Casa Grande Coach John Antonio expects another physical battle. “They are athletic and well coached,” he observed. “They may be the most physical team we’ve played. To win we are going to have to out physical them.”

Antonio said the flu epidemic seems to be abating, and his team will be bolstered by several players brought up from the undefeated Casa Grande junior varsity team.

American Canyon’s offense revolves around two players, quarterback Kaleb Anderson and running back Kapono Liu, working behind a big and physical line.

Anderson has run for 1,103 yards and 16 touchdowns and passed for 932 yards and 7 touchdowns. Liu has run for 764 yards and 7 touchdowns.

There is no question that Casa Grande is a passing team. Senior quarterback Wyatt Abramson finished the regular season with 198 completions in 321 attempts for 2,328 yards and 26 touchdowns.

As teams have concentrated more and more on stopping the Casa Grande passing game, the Gauchos have relied on the running and short-pass receiving of running back of Ryder Jacobson. The senior has run for 570 yards and 5 touchdowns and grabbed 36 passes for 296 yards and 5 more touchdowns.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

ST. VINCENT

St. Vincent Coach Trent Herzog expects Saturday afternoon’s game against Hoopa Valley’s Warriors to be a match of size against speed.

“They are big and very physical,” Herzog said, noting that two-way lineman Gerard Marshall was the Humboldt-Del Norte Little 4 Player of the Year. “Playing right beside him they have two players that will go 265 and 300 pounds. We can’t match that size,” Herzog observed.

What the Mustangs do have is speed.

In Kai Hall, St. Vincent has a four-year varsity back who is on the verge of becoming the Redwood Empire’s career rushing record holder. Hall now has 5,216 yards in his four-year St. Vincent varsity career, 231 short of Casa Grande back Joe Trombetta’s Redwood Empire career record of 5,447. Hall finished his senior season with 1,566 yards and 25 rushing touchdowns.

When defenses mass to stop Hall, versatile quarterback Jaret Bosarge makes them pay by land or by air. He has rushed for 795 yards and 10 touchdowns and passed for 1,145 with 56 completions in 101 attempts and 11 touchdowns.

While Hoopa Valley comes in with a highly reputed front line, Herzog is also proud of his blockers which include Kieran Pedersen and TJ Allen on the left side of center Brett Ghisletta and Rob Rooks and the NBL Redwood Lineman of the Year Cameron Vaughn on the right helped by fullback Nathan Rooks and ends Eddy Stone and Dylan Brown.

“They have been the backbone of our team all year,” the coach said.

Hoopa Valley brings a 6-4 overall record and a 3-3 league mark onto Yarbrough Field. All four losses were by a touchdown or less, including a 26-25 loss to St. Bernard’s, a team St. Vincent beat twice during the regular season.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m.