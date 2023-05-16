The North Coast Section baseball and softball playoffs begin this week, and for at least the first round, it is a home show for local teams.

Petaluma, Casa Grande and St. Vincent baseball teams all open at home as do the Petaluma and Casa Grande softball teams.

In the Division 2 baseball playoffs, No. 1 seed Casa Grande (19-5), champion of the Vine Valley Athletic League, plays No. 14 seed Northgate (9-14) from the Diablo-Foothill League on Wednesday.

No. 8 seed Petaluma (15-10-1) plays No. 9 seed San Marin (16-10) from the Marin County Athletic League also in a Wednesday game.

In Division 5, St. Vincent (11-13) plays Bentley (8-7) from the Bay Counties League in a Tuesday contest.

Casa Grande and Petaluma play their first round softball games at home on Tuesday.

Casa Grande (21-4), champion of the Vine Valley Athletic League and the No. 2 seed, plays Los Lomas (9-13-1) from the Diablo Valley League, the No. 15 seed.

Petaluma (16-7), the No. 4 seed, hosts No. 11 seed Antioch (13-13) from the Bay Valley League.

St. Vincent’s softball team is the only local team not to get a home game. The Mustangs (8-7), the No. 8 seed in Division 5, begins playoff life Wednesday at No. 9 seed Upper Lake (10-2) from the North Central League II.

All games start at 5 p.m.

Winners advance to the quarterfinals to be played Friday and Saturday.