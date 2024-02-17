Despite multiple comeback attempts, an early 17-point deficit was too much for St. Vincent to overcome as the Mustangs’ boys basketball team fell 64-54 to San Domenico in Friday night’s quarterfinal round of the North Coast Section Division 5 playoffs.

The fourth-seeded Mustangs mounted a 15-4 run that stretched from the end of the third quarter to the beginning of the fourth — closing the gap to only six points — but that would be the closest they would come. Timely baskets by Josh Malik and Sebastian Andrade kept the game close, but St. Vincent wasn’t able to overcome a slow first half against the fifth-seeded Panthers.

The loss ends the Mustangs’ season at 26-4 overall with a 5-3, second-place finish in the North Bay League Redwood division.

It was also the final game for longtime North Bay coach Tom Bonfigli, 70, who has spent 42 years on the sidelines in high school basketball.

Bonfigli, who has also coached at Cardinal Newman and Justin-Siena, announced before the season began that this would be his final year.

On Friday night, San Domenico raced out to an early 18-1 lead and forced multiple turnovers from their zone defense. The Panthers picked up St. Vincent ball carriers before half-court and turned the Mustangs’ turnovers into quick and easy points. Gavin Early’s three steals led the game and each time he converted those steals into layups.

After a sluggish start, St. Vincent started to figure out San Domenico’s zone in the second quarter. The Mustangs fed the ball into the high post and either drove to the basket or dished to an open teammate in the corner to score. But even though the Mustangs started to roll on offense, their defense struggled early.

San Domenico combined transition offense and open three-point shots to stay in control throughout the entire game. The Panthers were lights out from beyond the arc, scoring 21 of 34 points from three in the first half. Their ball movement and down screens opened up shooters, and six different players hit a three-pointer in the first half.

St. Vincent did manage to outscore San Domenico 35-30 in the second half, thanks to multiple halftime adjustments. Cole Williams, Andrade and Malik combined to score 23 of St. Vincent’s 35 second-half points and carried the offensive workload for the majority of the night.

“I think in the second half we outplayed them and that is who this team was all year,” Bonfigli said. “I am proud of my team and I wouldn’t trade them for anything.”

The Mustangs’ defense tightened up and didn’t allow as many three-point attempts by San Domenico, the main reason they closed the gap. “I told them at halftime the only way we were going to get back into the game was to pick the defensive end up,” Bonfigli said.

Down the stretch, San Domenico’s size and rebounding was the catalyst for their win. The Mustangs were able to force bad shots, but the Panthers grabbed multiple offensive boards and turned them into put-back layups.

At 869 wins, Bonfigli has the most in Redwood Empire history, is No. 2 in the North Coast Section and No. 6 all time in the state.

He said he couldn’t have asked for a better group of players to close out his career with.

“All year long I have been blown away by these kids and it has been a pleasure to coach these kids,” Bonfigli said. “This is as much enjoyment as I’ve gotten in my career and I am at peace with retirement.”