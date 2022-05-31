Subscribe

NCS final results

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
May 31, 2022, 2:04PM
Updated 1 hour ago

BASEBALL

DIVISION 1

Semifinals: Foothill 7, California 6; De La Salle 11, Liberty 0

Finals: De La Salle 9, Foothill 6

DIVISION 2

Semifinals: Ukiah 5, Casa Grande 4; Petaluma 5, Redwood 2

Finals: Ukiah 13, Petaluma 1

DIVISION 3

Semifinals: Cardinal Newman 10, Campolindo 0; San Marin 7, Albany 5

Finals: Cardinal Newman 8, San Marin 2

DIVISION 4

Semifinals: St. Joseph Notre Dame5, Redwood Christian 4; Saint Mary’s 5, Justin-Siena 1

Finals: Saint Mary’s 1, St. Joseph Notre Dame 0

DIVISION 5

Semifinals: Berean Christian 5, University 4; Branson 12, Fremont Christian 2

Finals: Branson 3, Berean Christian 1

DIVISION 6

Semifinals: St. Bernard’s 12, South Fork 0; Credo 16, Ferndale 4

Finals: St. Bernard’s 7, Credo 0

SOFTBALL

DIVISION 1

Semifinals: Granada 7, San Ramon Valley 0; Heritage 1, Vintage 0

Finals: Heritage 6, Granada 0

DIVISION 2

Semifinals: Marin Catholic 8, Livermore 3; Benicia 6, American Canyon 5

Finals: Benicia 6, Marin Catholic 1

DIVISION 3

Eureka 5, Maria Carrillo 0; San Rafael 3, Pinole Valley 1

Finals: San Rafael 1, Eureka 0

DIVISION 4

Semifinals: McKinleyville 2, Cardinal Newman 1; Fort Bragg 3, Del Norte 2

Finals: McKinleyville 3, Fort Bragg 2

DIVISION 5

Semifinals: Hoopa Valley 3, Head-Royce 0; St. Helena 2, Clear Lake 1

Finals: Hoopa Valley 3, St. Helena 1

DIVISION 6

Semifinals: Point Arena 11, Tomales 1; Laytonville 11, Potter Valley 1

Finals: Point Arena 12, Laytonville 8

