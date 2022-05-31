NCS final results
BASEBALL
DIVISION 1
Semifinals: Foothill 7, California 6; De La Salle 11, Liberty 0
Finals: De La Salle 9, Foothill 6
DIVISION 2
Semifinals: Ukiah 5, Casa Grande 4; Petaluma 5, Redwood 2
Finals: Ukiah 13, Petaluma 1
DIVISION 3
Semifinals: Cardinal Newman 10, Campolindo 0; San Marin 7, Albany 5
Finals: Cardinal Newman 8, San Marin 2
DIVISION 4
Semifinals: St. Joseph Notre Dame5, Redwood Christian 4; Saint Mary’s 5, Justin-Siena 1
Finals: Saint Mary’s 1, St. Joseph Notre Dame 0
DIVISION 5
Semifinals: Berean Christian 5, University 4; Branson 12, Fremont Christian 2
Finals: Branson 3, Berean Christian 1
DIVISION 6
Semifinals: St. Bernard’s 12, South Fork 0; Credo 16, Ferndale 4
Finals: St. Bernard’s 7, Credo 0
--
SOFTBALL
DIVISION 1
Semifinals: Granada 7, San Ramon Valley 0; Heritage 1, Vintage 0
Finals: Heritage 6, Granada 0
DIVISION 2
Semifinals: Marin Catholic 8, Livermore 3; Benicia 6, American Canyon 5
Finals: Benicia 6, Marin Catholic 1
DIVISION 3
Eureka 5, Maria Carrillo 0; San Rafael 3, Pinole Valley 1
Finals: San Rafael 1, Eureka 0
DIVISION 4
Semifinals: McKinleyville 2, Cardinal Newman 1; Fort Bragg 3, Del Norte 2
Finals: McKinleyville 3, Fort Bragg 2
DIVISION 5
Semifinals: Hoopa Valley 3, Head-Royce 0; St. Helena 2, Clear Lake 1
Finals: Hoopa Valley 3, St. Helena 1
DIVISION 6
Semifinals: Point Arena 11, Tomales 1; Laytonville 11, Potter Valley 1
Finals: Point Arena 12, Laytonville 8
