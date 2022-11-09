Subscribe

NCS first-round pairings

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
November 8, 2022, 7:07PM
Updated 36 minutes ago

OPEN DIVISION

James Logan at De La Salle

Antioch at Pittsburg

California at Clayton Valley Charter

Amador Valley at Liberty

--

DIVISION 2

San Ramon Valley at Berkeley

Vintage at Foothill

Granada at Campolindo

Livermore at Rancho Cotate

--

DIVISION 3

Montgomery at El Cerrito

Northgate at Los Lomas

College Park at Windsor

Casa Grande at American Canyon

--

DIVISION 4

Newark Memorial at Marin Catholic*

Del Norte at Tennyson

Concord at Acalanes

Petaluma at Cardinal Newman

--

DIVISION 5

Alhambra at San Marin*

St. Bernard’s at De Anza*

Sonoma Valley at Miramonte

San Rafael at Analy

--

DIVISION 6

Arcata at St. Mary’s*

Fortuna at Pinole Valley*

Salesian at Moreau Catholic

Middletown at Justin-Siena

--

DIVISION 7

Hoopa Valley at St. Vincent*

Willits at McKinleyville

Cloverdale at Clear Lake

Kelseyville at St. Patrick-St. Vincent

--

8-PERSON

Stuart Hall vs. Round Valley at Kezar Stadium

Calistoga at Upper Lake

Roseland University Prep at Branson*

South Fork at Tomales

*Saturday game

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette