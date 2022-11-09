OPEN DIVISION
James Logan at De La Salle
Antioch at Pittsburg
California at Clayton Valley Charter
Amador Valley at Liberty
--
DIVISION 2
San Ramon Valley at Berkeley
Vintage at Foothill
Granada at Campolindo
Livermore at Rancho Cotate
--
DIVISION 3
Montgomery at El Cerrito
Northgate at Los Lomas
College Park at Windsor
Casa Grande at American Canyon
--
DIVISION 4
Newark Memorial at Marin Catholic*
Del Norte at Tennyson
Concord at Acalanes
Petaluma at Cardinal Newman
--
DIVISION 5
Alhambra at San Marin*
St. Bernard’s at De Anza*
Sonoma Valley at Miramonte
San Rafael at Analy
--
DIVISION 6
Arcata at St. Mary’s*
Fortuna at Pinole Valley*
Salesian at Moreau Catholic
Middletown at Justin-Siena
--
DIVISION 7
Hoopa Valley at St. Vincent*
Willits at McKinleyville
Cloverdale at Clear Lake
Kelseyville at St. Patrick-St. Vincent
--
8-PERSON
Stuart Hall vs. Round Valley at Kezar Stadium
Calistoga at Upper Lake
Roseland University Prep at Branson*
South Fork at Tomales
*Saturday game
