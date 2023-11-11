NCS football: Maria Carrillo tops Petaluma again

Maria Carrillo’s approach of long methodical offensive drives outlasted Petaluma’s reliance on big plays to score in Friday night’s North Coast Section Division 4 playoff game, with the Pumas punching their ticket to the next round with a 24-14 home victory.

Two of three Maria Carrillo scoring drives took more than nine plays and each was longer than 60 yards, while Petaluma’s two scores came on drives of only three and six plays, both capped by long Chase Miller touchdowns.

The Pumas took a different approach on offense than the Trojans and it worked in their favor in the end.

“We were having some success running the ball and we were able to manipulate some things and take advantage of some things we were seeing,” Maria Carrillo head coach Jay Higgins said. “I would’ve been totally comfortable having Cooper (Bluestone) throw the ball around the yard, but the game just went a different direction.”

Once the Maria Carrillo rushing attack gained steam, the Pumas constantly picked up chunks of yardage at ease.

“We couldn’t stop their offense today. We got punched in the gut right away,” Petaluma head coach Rick Krist said. “Every time we play Maria Carrillo, it is always a dogfight. We had a chance, but just came up short.”

Both defenses clamped down in the second half, with the only score after the break a Maria Carrillo field goal.

But two Petaluma drives looked as if they could change the momentum of the game. To close out the third quarter, Petaluma drove from their own nine-yard line to the Pumas’ 14. It seemed Petaluma was on the cusp of changing the game, but a sack by Carrillo’s Domenic Kayed forced a field-goal attempt that was blocked by the Pumas and erased the Trojans momentum.

“The fact that our guys bowed up when their backs were against the wall I think is a real testament to the strength and character of our guys,” Higgins said. “Our guys are great competitors and they can hold their composure.”

With five minutes left in the fourth quarter, Petaluma had another chance to get back into the game. The Trojans drove from their own 27-yard line to the Pumas’ 24 — mixing up the run and pass — but a fumbled snap and Maria Carrillo’s subsequent recovery ended the game.

“We had a chance at the end. I mean, if we score and maybe get an onside (kick), we get the ball back and we can take a shot, but who knows,” Krist said.

Petaluma’s early lead

On the first possession of the game, Petaluma’s Chase Miller broke onto the scene with three runs totaling 70 yards and a touchdown. After the Pumas tied the game at 7 apiece, the Trojans went right back to Miller for his second touchdown, this time from 42 yards out.

Miller’s impressive season came to an end earlier than he hoped, but he finished with 155 carries for 1,477 yards and 16 touchdowns on the year. Even more impressive is his 9.5 yards per carry.

Maria Carrillo advances

With Friday’s win, the Pumas advance to the second round of the Division 4 playoffs and will face San Marin, which defeated Kennedy.

After last week's loss to St. Vincent, the Pumas wanted one more opportunity to play a complete game on their home field, and they did just that.

“We played pretty well — we certainly didn’t make the same kind of mistakes we did last week,” Higgins said. “We didn’t turn the ball over tonight, so I’m happy about that. Overall I’m really proud of my guys, but we are still looking for our best.”