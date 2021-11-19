NCS football playoffs heat up

Five teams from Sonoma County and four others from around the region won their first round North Coast Section playoff games last week, setting up some heavy-hitting matchups in the semifinals this weekend.

There wasn’t much drama in the first round as the five local teams that advanced did so with an average margin of victory of over 30 points. Cloverdale’s 28-26 win over Berean Christian was the only one decided by one score. All the other teams that advanced did so in similar fashion but this week’s games are shaping up to be much more competitive.

Here’s a look at some of the top playoff football games this weekend.

Division 2

No. 2 Rancho Cotate (10-1) vs. No. 3 Foothill (9-2), Saturday, 7 p.m.

In their first foray in the Division 2 playoffs, the Cougars made light work of No. 7 seed Granada in their opener, putting forth a dominant effort in a 37-0 win, a game that head coach Gehrig Hotaling called their best of the year. They’ll enter their semifinal matchup riding a nine-game winning streak.

Unsurprisingly Foothill, the No. 3 seed, will offer more of a challenge. The Falcons, winners of five straight, won the East Bay Athletic League Valley Division, where Granada finished fourth, and allowed only 24 points in four league games.

They’re coming off a 39-13 win over San Leandro in the first round where quarterback Nick Walsh passed for 289 yards and four touchdowns. Walsh, a senior who was just named the EBAL-Valley MVP, has been one of the best passers in the entire section this year with season totals of 2,042 yards, 33 touchdowns and just six interceptions.

The Falcons lean on their passing a bit more than their ground game but are perfectly capable in both facets. Walsh leads the team in rushing touchdowns with seven but senior Tony Schillaci is far and away their leading rusher with 562 yards on 108 carries with three scores.

The Falcons’ top receivers are seniors Kenny Olson (43 receptions, 637 yards, 13 touchdowns) and freshman Chris Lawson (38 receptions, 635 yards, eight touchdowns), who each hauled in scores last week.

On the season, the Falcons are averaging 30 points per game while allowing just 16.

CalPreps.com prediction: 28-21, Rancho Cotate

Division 3

No. 1 Windsor (9-1) vs. No. 4 El Cerrito (9-2), Friday, 7 p.m.

What happens when a high-powered offense meets one of the best defense in the section? We’ll have an answer after 48 minutes of game action at Windsor on Friday.

The Gauchos, the winners of the Tri-County Athletic League Rock Division, are led by a contingent of Division I college prospects that has given teams fits on the defensive end all season. Before allowing 32 points to Acalanes last week, their previous season-high was 14, which they surrendered only twice.

While they haven’t faced a deficit much this year, they proved last week they have the fortitude to rally with their backs against the wall. They trailed 26-6 in the first half before storming all the way back, capping the comeback with a pick-six from Robert Freeman, one of several Gauchos with college offers.

Similarly, the Jaguars found themselves training in their playoff opener but went on for a comfortable win over No. 8 Northgate, 35-17. It was the only the third time this season they’ve been held under 40 points and the second time in as many weeks.

Windsor has shown all season it has the personnel to put up points in bunches but the Jaguars have yet to face team with a defense like El Cerrito’s. Should the Jaguars advance, they’ll be playing in their first section title game since 2016. Their last section title was won in 2011.

CalPreps.com prediction: 31-17, Windsor

Division 4

No. 2 Cardinal Newman (7-3) vs. No. 3 Tennyson (10-0), Friday, 7 p.m.

Neither the Cardinals nor the Lancers were challenged in their openers last week, with the former winning by 50 and the latter by 58. Their meeting in the semifinals should be much more compelling.

Tennyson has been dominant all season, putting up 47 points per game with an average margin of victory of 35 points. The schedule didn’t provide many big challenges but like Windsor, they took care of business how a better team should.

Senior running back Salesi Moala ran for 203 yards and four touchdowns in the first half of the Lancers’ blowout of Vallejo last week, which gave him the school record in career rushing yards with over 3,000. On the year, he has 1,393 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns, both marks that are in the top five for the entire section.

The Lancers’ other top offensive weapon is junior wideout Taeshaun Lyons, who has 28 receptions for 907 yards with 16 touchdowns, the third-most in the NCS.

According to MaxPreps’ strength of schedule metrics, the Cardinals have played the toughest schedule of the four teams remaining in Division 4, better even than top-seeded Marin Catholic. Still, Tennyson has been one of the top-ranked teams in their division all season, and Friday’s battle will be between two teams with legitimate shots at the section crown.

CalPreps.com prediction: 38-20, Cardinal Newman

Division 7

No. 1 St. Vincent (9-1) vs. No. 4 Clear Lake (7-3), Saturday, 1 p.m.

Neither team had any trouble in their openers but only time will tell if the Cardinals will be able to give the Mustangs a game.

The top seed in Division 7 made light work of St. Patrick-St. Vincent last week in a 57-0 win that was never in doubt while the Cardinals used some big plays to down Hoopa Valley 40-0. Five of the Cardinals’ six touchdowns last week came on plays of 60 yards or more, including two pick-sixes, one for 101 yards.

Senior wide receiver Zane Robinson was responsible for that long touchdown return, one of three interceptions he had on the evening. He also caught three passes for 132 yards with two touchdowns. Quarterback Jack Daskam also put up some big numbers, going 10 for 14 passing for 270 yards with three touchdowns. He also added a pick-six on defense.

These two teams do have a mutual opponent this season in St. Helena, the No. 2 seed in Division 7 and the winner of the North Central League I, where the Cardinals finished third. The Saints’ only loss of the season came at the hands of the Mustangs early in the year, 14-13, while the Cardinals couldn’t keep up in a 40-14 loss.

CalPreps.com prediction: 35-13, St. Vincent

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.