NCS girls basketball: Casa Grande drops heartbreaker to San Marin; Montgomery, Healdsburg among winners

For most of Wednesday night’s North Coast Section playoff opener, Casa Grande looked well on its way to advancing to the second round of the Division 2 bracket.

The host Gauchos, the eighth seed, had raced out to a fast start and held a 15-point lead early in the third quarter against No. 9 seed San Marin and headed into the fourth up 10.

But their lead vanished in a matter of minutes. An 8-0 run got San Marin right back into things and the momentum carried the Mustangs to a 41-38 win over the Gauchos to end their season in heartbreaking fashion.

At one point during the fourth-quarter comeback, Casa Grande (13-16) turned the ball over on four straight possessions, including on consecutive inbounds plays, and went 1-for-6 on free throws over the final two minutes, a crucial stretch that sealed the loss.

Senior Marissa Brody, who finished the night with nine points, had a chance to tie the game twice at the free-throw line in the final minute, but missed both down 39-37 with 1:05 left and then went 1-of-2 with 20 seconds remaining.

The Gauchos nearly got the offensive rebound after the final miss, but instead fouled San Marin’s Angela Stickle, who knocked down both of her free throws to extend the lead to three.

Brody got a good look at a three-pointer with 10 seconds left, but the potential game-tying shot was no good.

“We went hard in the first half, then just ran out of steam,” Casa Grande head coach Scott Himes said. “Just felt like if we could have kept that level of play we had in the first half it would have been a different game. But the girls left it all out there.”

Casa Grande led 9-3 two minutes into the game and led by as much as 12 in the first quarter before stretching their lead to 26-13 at halftime.

“Their adrenaline was there in the first quarter and they played super hard,” Himes said. “Can’t take anything away from San Marin, they’re a very good team, and their shooters hit some big shots in the second half. Comes down to us making some free throws there at the end, that’s the difference in the game.”

Senior center Amalie Barr was dominant inside in the first half, scoring 11 of her team-high 13 points with 8 rebounds and two blocks.

San Marin sophomore Abby Bartholo took over the game in the second half as she scored eight of her game-high 18 points in the fourth quarter. She drilled a pair of threes to lead the Mustangs in their run to open the fourth quarter. This is the third straight 20-win season for San Marin.

Casa Grande is set to graduate eight seniors, most of whom helped Casa Grande post 20-win seasons last year and the year prior.

“We came into this together,” said Himes, in his fourth year at Casa, of his outgoing class. “I’ve been coaching them a long time, through CYO, and my daughter being with all those girls, it’s just been a really amazing experience.

“Their leadership and being able to help me continue the things that Dan Sack had started and for us to be able to continue that with these seniors has been pretty awesome. And it’s going to continue. Our seniors have had a huge impact on our underclassmen.

“I think they’ve got some big shoes to fill, but they’re more than capable because of the leadership from these eight seniors this season.”

Division 2

(2) Montgomery 56, (15) Windsor 32: The Vikings rolled past the Jaguars in their playoff opener thanks to three players scoring in double figures.

Elle Picard led the way with five three-pointers for 20 points, while Kaia Eubanks tallied 11 points and Kylin DeVries 10 for Montgomery (18-9), which will host No. 10 seed College Park (16-13) in the quarterfinals at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

For Windsor, which ends the season at 12-16 overall, Olivia Wright led the way 14 points with a couple of three-pointers and Bella Tavolacci added eight points.

Division 4

(3) Justin-Siena 57, (14) Lower Lake 28: The Braves coasted into the second round of the NCS playoffs with a blowout win over the visiting Trojans.

Star forward Jordan Washington nearly outscored Lower Lake single-handedly, tallying 21 points in just three quarters of play for Justin-Siena (24-5).

Lauren Keller added 18 points as eight Braves found their way into the scorebook.

The Braves will host No. 6 seed Healdsburg (27-2) in the quarterfinals at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

(6) Healdsburg 36, (11) Middletown 34: The Greyhounds held on for a narrow first-round victory over the visiting Mustangs.

Both Ally Espinoza and Hannah Sellards scored key buckets in the final minute to lead Healdsburg to its 18th straight win and into the second round of the playoffs.

Espinoza scored nine points while Hailey Webb led all scorers with 13.

Other scores

(3) Miramonte 67, (14) Rancho Cotate 46 (Division 2)

(1) Redwood 58, (16) Santa Rosa 32, (Division 2)

(9) South Fork 36, (8) Calistoga 33 (Division 6)

(6) Contra Costa Christian 43, (11) Grace Christian Academy 43 (Division 6)

(5) CA School for the Deaf 49, (12) Summerfield Waldorf 28, (Division 6)

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @JustGusPD.