NCS plans some changes, but color-tier restrictions remain in place

New guidelines from the North Coast Section will allow NCS leagues more latitude in determining their own timelines for resuming high school sports. However, all leagues must still be in compliance with California Department of Public Health guidelines.

That means schools will still be subject to the state’s color tiered system for resumption of individual sports. The new NCS gudelines are subject to approval by the Board of Managers at their Jan. 29 meeting.

What it means is that leagues can set their season of sport based on their color tier of their county. In all counties, sports in the purple tier will go first, followed by sports in the red tier, the orange tier and, finally the yellow tier.

Of the sports played in the Vine Valley Athletic League, only allowed in the purple tier are cross country, golf, swimming and diving, tennis and track and field. Allowed in the red tier are baseball, girls lacrosse and softball. Allowed in the orange tier are badminton, football, boys lacrosse, soccer and volleyball. Permitted once a county reaches the yellow tier are basketball, competitive cheer and wrestling.

The new NCS guidelines call for no competition or official practice to begin prior to Feb. 1.

The CIF has already canceled state playoffs. Now the new NCS mandates cancel section championship play as well.

Athletes will be allowed to participate in only one sport at a time.

Teams may continue their modified training/practices following previously mandated protocols – 6-feet of social distancing, masks, single cohorts, outside.

Schools not in a league will be allowed to contact league-affiliated schools in their county and adjacent counties to set up games.

The football season must be completed by April 17 to allow for the 2021-2022 season to start as planned on Aug. 9.

The final date for all NC competition will be June 12.

The memo concluded: “It is our hope that this (schedule) will allow all our student-athletes the opportunity to participate in the sports that they are so passionate about, even in this year of uncertainty and great sacrifice!”