NCS playoff results
OPEN
De La Salle 49, James Logan 13
Pittsburg 69, Amador Valley 7
Clayton Valley 42, Antioch 21
California 48, Monte Vista 21
Semifinals
Pittsburg at De La Salle
California at Clayton Valley
DIVISION 2
San Ramon Valley 35, Livermore 7
Campolindo 38, Dublin 28
Rancho Cotate 37, Granada 0
Foothill 39, San Leandro 13
Semifinals
Campolindo at San Ramon Valley
Foothill at Rancho Cotate
DIVISION 3
Windsor 35, Northgate 17
El Cerrito 40, Acalanes 32
Las Lomas 49, Montgomery 10
Benicia 43, Casa Grande 20
Semifinals
El Cerrito at Windsor
Benicia at Las Lomas
DIVISION 4
Marin Catholic 66, Mt. Diablo 0
Tamalpais 27, Petaluma 21
Cardinal Newman 56, Newark Memorial 6
Tennyson 65, Vallejo 0
Semifinals
Tamalpais at Marin Catholic
Tennyson at Cardinal Newman
DIVISION 5
San Marin 42, Hercules 6
St. Bernard’s 14, De Anza 7
Del Norte 49, Archie Williams 8
Miramonte 42, Encinal 23
Semifinals
St. Bernard’s at San Marin
Miramonte at Del Norte
DIVISION 6
Salesian Prep bye
Middletown 34, Pinole Valley 6
Arcata 44, San Lorenzo 0
Justin-Siena 31 31, Saint Mary’s 13
Semifinals
Middletown at Salesian Prep
Justin-Siena at Arcata
DIVISION 7
St. Vincent 57, St. Patrick-St. Vincent 0
Clear Lake 40, Hoopa Valley 0
St. Helena 48, McKinleyville 6
Cloverdale 28, Berean Christian 26
Semifinals
Clear Lake at St. Vincent
Cloverdale at St. Helena
‘
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: