NCS playoff results

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
November 16, 2021, 1:49PM

OPEN

De La Salle 49, James Logan 13

Pittsburg 69, Amador Valley 7

Clayton Valley 42, Antioch 21

California 48, Monte Vista 21

Semifinals

Pittsburg at De La Salle

California at Clayton Valley

DIVISION 2

San Ramon Valley 35, Livermore 7

Campolindo 38, Dublin 28

Rancho Cotate 37, Granada 0

Foothill 39, San Leandro 13

Semifinals

Campolindo at San Ramon Valley

Foothill at Rancho Cotate

DIVISION 3

Windsor 35, Northgate 17

El Cerrito 40, Acalanes 32

Las Lomas 49, Montgomery 10

Benicia 43, Casa Grande 20

Semifinals

El Cerrito at Windsor

Benicia at Las Lomas

DIVISION 4

Marin Catholic 66, Mt. Diablo 0

Tamalpais 27, Petaluma 21

Cardinal Newman 56, Newark Memorial 6

Tennyson 65, Vallejo 0

Semifinals

Tamalpais at Marin Catholic

Tennyson at Cardinal Newman

DIVISION 5

San Marin 42, Hercules 6

St. Bernard’s 14, De Anza 7

Del Norte 49, Archie Williams 8

Miramonte 42, Encinal 23

Semifinals

St. Bernard’s at San Marin

Miramonte at Del Norte

DIVISION 6

Salesian Prep bye

Middletown 34, Pinole Valley 6

Arcata 44, San Lorenzo 0

Justin-Siena 31 31, Saint Mary’s 13

Semifinals

Middletown at Salesian Prep

Justin-Siena at Arcata

DIVISION 7

St. Vincent 57, St. Patrick-St. Vincent 0

Clear Lake 40, Hoopa Valley 0

St. Helena 48, McKinleyville 6

Cloverdale 28, Berean Christian 26

Semifinals

Clear Lake at St. Vincent

Cloverdale at St. Helena

