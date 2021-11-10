NCS playoff tickets only available online or with an app

Fans need to purchase tickets in advance to get into North Coast Section football playoff games. Tickets will not be sold at the gate. The North Coast Section is going cashless.

The NCS has partnered with GoFan to offer tickets on line or via the GoFan app on smart phones. To purchase tickets online, visit gofan.com and search for the host school. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance, but for those who show up ticketless, signage at the venue will guide them to making online purchase quickly and easily.

All three local football teams will participate in the North Coast Section playoffs. Casa Grande will host Benicia Friday night at 7 p.m. Petaluma will play at Tamalpais Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. St. Vincent will host St. Patrick-St. Vincent Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m.