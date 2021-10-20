NCS playoff tickets will not be sold at the gate

Fans still need tickets to get into North Coast Section football playoff games, they just won’t be able to buy them at the gate.

The North Coast Section is going cashless. No tickets will be sold at the gate for any NCS post season events

The NCS has partnered with GoFan to offer tickets on line or via the GoFan app on their smart phone. To purchase tickets online, visit gofan.com and search for the host school. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance, but for those who show up ticketless, signage at the venue will guide them to making online purchase quickly and easily.

North Coast Section Commissioner Pat Cruickshank said the switch to digital will be safer and more efficient, eliminating the need for person-to-person cash exchange and the accumulation of money from cash purchases being stored on sites.

All three local football teams appear headed for the NCS playoffs with the possibility of hosting first-round games. Casa Grande (5-2) is ranked No. 3 in Division 3. Petaluma (6-1) is ranked No. 5 in Division 4. St. Vincent (6-1) is ranked No. 1 in Division 7.