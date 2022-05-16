NCS playoffs start with many home games

Local baseball and softball teams are being rewarded for excellent seasons with first-round home games in the North Coast Section playoffs.

Petaluma’s Trojans will begin the Division 2 baseball playoffs at home Wednesday afternoon against DeAnza.

DeAnza, from the Tri-County- Stone League, won its league championship with a 9-1 record and was 21-5 overall. The Dons are seeded No. 14.

Petaluma’s Trojans are the Vine Valley Athletic League champions with a 10-1 league record and a 18-8 overall mark. Petaluma is seeded No. 3 in the playoffs.

Casa Grande’s Gauchos also play on Wednesday, hosting Livermore.

Livermore’s Cowboys from the East Bay League enter the playoffs with a 10-14 record and a 4-9 league mark. They are the No. 13 seed.

Casa Grande’s Gauchos are the No. 4 seed after completing a 17-8 season and tying for second in the VVAL with a 7-5 record.

St. Vincent’s Mustangs start Division 5 play Tuesday at home against International on Tuesday.

International’s Jaguars from San Francisco, play in the Bay Counties – Central League. The finished second with a 7-3 record and were 9-7 overall. They are seeded No. 12.

St. Vincent hosts as the No. 5 seed after ending the North Bay League Redwood season with a 5-7 record. They are 11-11 overall and seeded No. 5.

Petaluma’s Trojans will host Alhambra in the first round of the Division 2 softball playoffs on Tuesday.

Alhambra’s Bulldogs from Martinez finished the Diablo-Foothill League season with a 6-6 record. They were 12-12 overall and enter the playoffs as the No. 10 seed.

Petaluma is the No. 7 seed after finishing the regular season with a 12-9 record and ending No. 3 in the VVAL with a 7-5 mark.

Casa Grande’s Gauchos, in the same division, will play Tuesday at Windsor.

Windsor’s Jaguars, from the North Bay League Oak, enter the playoffs with a 16-9 record after finishing third in their league with a 9-6 record. The Jaguars are the No. 8 seed.

The Gauchos are the No. 9 seed. They have a 10-9 record and finished fourth in the VVAL with a 6-6 mark.

St. Vincent’s Mustangs will start their playoffs on Wednesday at home against Hercules.

The Hercules Titans enter the game with 11-4 record after finishing second in the Tri-County Stone League with a 10-2 mark. They are the No. 11 seed.

St. Vincent hosts as the No. 6 seed after winning the North Bay League Redwood championship with a 14-1 record. Overall, the Mustangs have a 20-6 mark.