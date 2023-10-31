After the Petaluma High School varsity volleyball team finished fourth in the Vine Valley Athletic League and St. Vincent finished fifth in North Bay-Redwood play, both teams advanced to the CIF-North Coast Section championships, with the first round held last Tuesday and the second round held Saturday.

Ultimately, the postseason came to an end for both schools. Here’s a closer look at how each team fared in the NCS series.

St. Vincent

The Mustangs put up a fight against the Bay School of San Francisco in the first round of NCS competition, but ultimately fell in a 3-0 sweep.

The Bay School dominated in the first set, which ended with a score of 25-10. The Mustangs gained momentum in the second and third and third sets, but fell short with final scores of 25-16 and 25-19, respectively.

Sophomore Johana Stone, who ranks first in North Bay-Redwood league standings and 16th in the state with 113 serving aces, led the game for St. Vincent with 14 serving aces as well as 20 assists, 11 digs and two solo blocks.

“It feels really great,” Stone said of her ranks this season. “I didn’t really count up the numbers, I didn’t think it was that high or could reach that goal, but I’m really happy I did.”

Other standouts against the Bay School included senior Ava Sullivan with 10 digs, 12 serving aces and 20 serve receptions and junior Hailey Sarlatte with 12 serving aces, nine digs, 10 kills and two solo blocks.

Petaluma

The Trojans brought an outstanding team dynamic to the court against San Marin on Oct. 24, sweeping the Mustangs 3-0 in a Division 3 matchup to advance to the next round of NCS play. But Petaluma fell 3-0 to Acalanes on Oct. 28.

“Overall, it was a fantastic season,” said head coach Amy Schwappach. “This team is very young and just began to show its full potential in this year's postseason.”

In the Oct. 24 match, Petaluma won over San Marin with sets coming to 25-22, 25-22 and 25-13.

Leading contributors for Petaluma included sophomore Grace Gutierrez, who ranked sixth in the North Coast section with 69 total aces this season, and junior Sloane Shoop, who ranks third in the NCS with 319 kills. Both players got 10 digs a piece, and Shoop also had 13 kills against San Marin.

Sophomore Emma Schwappach, who ranked sixth in the North Coast Section with 364 total digs this season, had 17 serving aces and 15 serve receptions for the day.

Senior Lily Comma had been strong in assists all season, and was no different on Tuesday as she brought 20 assists and 14 serving aces, among other contributions.

Sophomore Mischa Pendleton – who has also been a major contributor for the Trojans and ranks sixth in the NCS with 271 kills for the season – got 10 kills and 15 serving aces, among other contributions.

The Trojans kept the game close against the Dons in the second round of NCS play, which finished in three sets of 25-19, 25-18 and 25-19.

“We competed in every set, never giving up,” Schwappach said. “Ultimately, Acalanes played strong both defensively and offensively and we couldn't hold the lead.”

The coach added that, despite the loss, the Trojans had an outstanding performance in what came to be their last match of the season. Schwappach said Comma had several kills for the evening, with Shoop and Pendleton contributing big in the attack, and the younger Schwappach giving an exceptional effort in the back row. Gutierrez also served well throughout the game and contributed several kills.

Amelia Richardson is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.