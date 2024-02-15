NCS soccer roundup: Cardinal Newman boys roll past Petaluma

The heavily favored and top-seeded Cardinal Newman boys soccer team cruised to a decisive 5-0 victory against overmatched No. 16 Petaluma on Wednesday night in a first-round North Coast Section Division 4 contest.

Cardinal Newman (19-2-2) dominated every facet of the game and emptied its bench midway through the second half.

The Cardinals will host a quarterfinal at 7 p.m. Saturday against San Marin (10-9-1) of Novato.

“San Marin is a good team; I am looking forward to playing them,” Cardinals coach Ryan Corriveau said. “They are organized in their set pieces. It will be a tight game.”

The Cardinals’ game against Petaluma (3-14-3) was a route as expected in a 1-vs.-16 contest. Cardinal Newman scored two goals in the first half and three in the second. Meanwhile, the Trojans struggled mightily to generate possession and failed to seriously threaten to reach the back of the net.

“Petaluma really didn’t have any chances to score. We dominated possession. We play through the midfield as much as possible,” Corriveau said. “The defense did a great job winning balls in the air. They worked hard.”

Petaluma put in a competitive two-thirds of the first half, keeping the game scoreless.

“Those kids at Petaluma, they worked hard. They were organized and it was hard to score early,” Corriveau said. “I want to congratulate Petaluma for a great season.”

The Cardinals broke through with two goals late in the first half via an Eli Allen 6-yard shot off a ricochet in the 25th minute (assisted by Gavin Stone) and a Sammy Abbott low far-right corner blast from 12 yards in the 30th minute (assisted by Kymani Jackson-James).

“Cardinal Newman is a very good team. They pass really well. We tried to stay as compact as we could,” Petaluma coach Andres Flores said. “When Cardinal Newman made mistakes, they recovered very well. They are very disciplined and well-coached. My hat’s off to them.”

The Cardinals’ second-half goals were an 8-yard shot from Saul Cuellar (assisted by Sebastien Faiver), a penalty-kick conversion by Laim Currie for his first goal of the season, and a top-of-the-box rocket by Jackson-James (assisted by Joshua Patterson).

“Cardinal Newman is very tactically good, and they have skilled players all across the board,” Flores said. “I would be surprised if somebody was able to knock them out of the playoffs.”

Boys soccer

Division 1

Berkeley 1, Montgomery 0, 2OT: The visiting No. 11 Vikings (12-6-2) took the favored No. 6 Yellowjackets (20-2-2) to the brink before losing in double overtime on a 35-yard top-shelf cannon shot for the golden goal by Berkeley’s Eli Jacobsen-Bell that landed right past Montgomery goalie Miles Bergum with five minutes to play.

“The kid hit a screamer,” Montgomery coach Jon Schwan said. “Berkeley’s best shot of the night was the one that beat us. It is just one of those things where you tip your cap.”

Montgomery executed its game plan of utilizing a defensive shell with selected counterattacks to a tee, and it worked until the final play.

“We absorbed their pressure and possession. We were ready to defend for 100 minutes,” Schwan said. “If we could have held on for five more minutes, we would have gotten to penalty kicks.”

Schwan said his team played a great game on defense, including Bergum between the posts.

“Bergum played unbelievable all game. I think we defended the midfield well,” Schwan said. “We didn’t beat ourselves — Berkeley won the game. I’m proud of the boys; it is tough to play in a Division 1 bracket against schools that are twice our size. It’s no shame to lose to a school like Berkeley. Overall, I am proud of our season and how we played.”

Other scores:

(4) Dougherty Valley 6, (13) Vintage 3 (Division 1)

(4) Lick-Wilmerding 5, (13) Healdsburg 1 (Division 4)

(12) San Domenico 1, (5) Roseland University Prep 0 (Division 4)

Girls soccer

Division 1

(2) Carondelet 3, (15) Maria Carrillo 1: The Pumas fell on the road to the Cougars to end their season with a 4-5-8 mark.

Carrillo faced a 2-0 deficit early in the game but cut into the Cougars’ lead on a goal by Mia Carra, assisted by Ashley Ngo.

The Pumas fought for a equalizer late in the game before Carondelet scored its third goal in the closing minutes.

Division 4

Sonoma Academy 2, Head-Royce 0: The host No. 4 Coyotes (15-4-1) defeated the No. 13 Jayhawks (11-6-1) of Oakland by breaking out of a scoreless tie at halftime to score twice in the second half.

Sonoma Academy next hosts No. 5 Saint Mary’s (16-1-1) of Albany at 7 p.m. Friday.

Other scores

(1) University 6, (16) St. Helena 0 (Division 4)

(6) Justin-Siena 6, (11) Bentley 1 (Division 4)