NCS wrestling: 16 local grapplers book tickets to state meet

What a weekend it was for local high school wrestlers.

In a field that featured more than 500 boys and nearly 400 girls, local put on a strong showing at the North Coast Section championships in the East Bay.

In total, 16 area grapplers booked their trips to the state championships at Bakersfield next week — seven boys and nine girls.

And it could have been more, but the “true second” rule in effect for the boys further pared the field.

Since only the first- and second-place section finishers in each weight class qualify for state, the winner of the consolation bracket had to meet the loser of the first-place match if they haven’t faced each other in the main bracket already. And it happened fairly often, as half of the weight classes had true second-place matches.

For the girls, the rules were simpler, with the top four placers automatically qualifying for the state championships.

Let’s break down who made it, who almost made it and who placed.

Boys

108 pounds: Windsor’s Antonio Garaventa, who lost in the semifinals but won the consolation bracket, was put in a true second match for a shot at the state championships. Garaventa fell via technical fall (16-0) to Granada’s Jack Baker, finishing third.

146: Casa Grande’s Jacob Quintua qualified for the state meet despite losing in the championship match to Casey Jackson of John F. Kennedy. There was no extra matchup needed, so Quintua booked his trip down south.

152: Ukiah’s Jared Williams lost his true second match after getting pinned in a minute and a half, finishing third. Williams had won the consolation bracket with a 7-5 decision over Casa Grande’s Caleb Quintua.

159: Casa Grande’s Camden Bushey, who lost in the first-place match, took on consolation winner Xavier Vargas in the true second match. Bushey earned the 6-4 decision victory, ensuing his berth at the state meet.

177: For the third time this season, Maria Carrillo’s Logan Bruce and Cardinal Newman’s Jonah Bertoli matched up, this time in the first-place match at NCS. Bruce beat Bertoli via a 9-4 decision, but no true second match was needed, so both are headed to Bakersfield.

217: Out of the local trio of Ryan George (Montgomery), Joe Ellis (Vintage) and Jordan Schwarm (Ukiah), only Ellis was able to qualify for state. In the true second-place match, Ellis, a returning state qualifier, pinned Schwarm to advance yet again. Schwarm finished third and George fourth.

287: Local duo Ed Berncich of Petaluma and Devon Bertoli of Cardinal Newman, the top two seeds in the tournament, met in the first-place match. Bertoli pinned Berncich, yet both qualified for the state championships.

Other local placers:

Jerome Saldana, Sonoma Valley (eighth, 108)

William Harvey, Maria Carrillo (seventh, 115)

Tilio Conti, Maria Carrillo (seventh, 122)

Ray Pachecho, Casa Grande (fifth, 134)

Josiah Orozco, Napa (sixth, 134)

Ezekiel Fellman, Casa Grande (fourth, 140)

Vincent Tyrell, Ukiah (fourth, 140)

Caleb Quintua, Casa Grande (fourth, 152)

Dane Rensen, Ukiah (fifth, 167)

Syrus Olvera, Rancho Cotate (seventh, 167)

Blake Christensen, Ukiah (sixth, 177)

Jonah Schwarze, Napa (seventh, 177)

Noah Padecky, Casa Grande (eighth, 177)

Ricky Campos, Windsor (fifth, 192)

You can find full results for the boys here.

Girls

115: Vintage’s Cassady Lopez qualified by beating Shiella Paredes-Akimoto of Berkeley in a close 3-2 decision in the third-place match.

130: St. Helena’s Piper Pike took third place and booked her trip to state.

135: Noelle Alexander of Maria Carrillo qualified with a second-place finish, falling to Maci Stemmons of Monte Vista in the finals. Casa Grande’s Kayla Zeidler took third place by pinning James Logan’s Evelyn Bernardo. Alexander beat Zeidler in a tight 7-6 decision in the semifinals.

140: Anakarla Hernandez of St. Helena finished second in her bracket after losing via pin to Redwood's Luana Stathopoulos. Hernandez qualified for state.

155: Jaslynn Aken of American Canyon and Savannah Nelsen of Ukiah wrestled for third place, with Aken winning by pin fall. Both are headed to state.

190: Windsor’s Rawni Self left no doubt in the 190-pound bracket, pinning Pittsburg’s Cecilia Chapman in just over a minute and 20 seconds. It is the second straight state appearance for Self, and her second straight NCS title.

235: Aiyanna Beane of American Canyon will wrestle in the third-place match, but her trip is booked regardless of how she does.

Other local placers:

Rocio Fuentes, Ukiah (eighth, 115)

Anais Hernandez, St Helena (sixth, 120)

Miako Pizzorno, Windsor (fifth, 125)

Michelle Lauritzen, Casa Grande (seventh, 125)

Charlotte Devlin, Montgomery (sixth, 130)

Brynna Cohee, Justin-Siena (seventh, 130)

Leslie Rubio, Windsor (seventh, 235)

Harbor Ameperosa, Ukiah (eighth, 235)

You can find full results for the girls here.

