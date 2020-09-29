Nevius: A baseball season like no other

It’s been weird.

All of it, really ― the pandemic, the politics ... life. But for our purposes, let’s confine ourselves to sports.

It’s been weird.

You’d have to say, here on the final day of the “regular” baseball season, that it was the sport that experienced the most upheaval.

The NBA was almost done with its scheduled season when the virus shut the league down. Things were so settled they told the woeful Warriors not to bother coming down to the Orlando bubble to play the last few games. With the playoffs now heading to a conclusion, the NBA can make a case that it hardly missed a game, despite the global virus.

The NFL ― the What-me-worry? league ― is just plowing through regardless, one scheduled game after another. Assuming there are no mass coronavirus outbreaks, there will be football as usual, all the way to the Super Bowl.

But baseball had to strain the hardest to shoehorn in a schedule. This asterisk of a 60-game season will always be an aberration. Maybe a necessary aberration, but nevertheless.

And by the way, isn’t this the luck of the Oakland A’s? They finally win the division and it is in a goofy year that undercuts the achievement.

The A’s deserve better. They are clearly the best team in the Bay Area. They are exciting, personable and fun. Bob Melvin, unfailingly supportive of his players, has them once again playing with swagger and confidence.

There’s really only one remedy for their lack of respect. They need to win the whole thing ― the World Series. By the end of these playoffs, the WS is going to be seen as legit. Nobody will doubt that accomplishment.

Also, I am predicting that columns will be written (maybe this one) about how whichever team wins the championship will “bring this country together ― even for a short time ― with the most American of pastimes.” So it would be nice if the A’s could pull it out.

Now, about the playoffs. Or as they are known here, professional baseball’s version of a participation trophy.

Let’s do the math. There are 30 teams in Major League Baseball. Eight teams from each league make the playoffs. That’s 16 of 30 teams.

Fun’s fun, but when over half the teams are in, the excitement fades a bit. Who knew playing .500 ball could get you in the postseason? That’s too many teams.

The other thing that baseball did with this screwy schedule was to say, well, if we’re just making things up, we may as well go off the wall with a few. They went full DH on us, had extra-inning games begin with a free pass to second base and put cardboard cutouts in the seats.

All of which worked better than predicted, I’d say.

The designated hitter “debate” is just about over. In a just and fair world, this tryout would have ended it. Enough with the romance of old-time baseball, when the pitcher comes to bat and the wheels of strategy begin to spin.

C’mon. You want to see somebody foul off two bunt attempts and strike out swinging? Go to YouTube.

The Athletic conducted a pretty comprehensive survey ― 7,000 responses ― on several issues in baseball in a time of pandemic, and the DH was part of it. They’d also done a survey before the season and so could track changes in opinion.

The survey found that American League fans heavily favored the DH, which makes sense because their teams have been using it for years. But there was a change among National League fans.

Before the season, the survey found 56% were against the DH. But after watching their teams play with one, only 43% were opposed. Bad news for you baseball mossbacks ― the universal DH is coming.

When the runner-on-second-in-extra-innings rule was introduced, every sportswriter was required to include the word “gimmick” in his story. “Phony,” “artificial” and “wack” also work.

But it wasn’t bad. Extra innings always start with teams hoping to get someone in scoring position. OK, here you go, let’s see you do something about it. It adds a little jolt of excitement right away. Baseball should think seriously about keeping it.

The cardboard cutouts were a metaphor for the elephant not in the room ― the fans. When the games started, the sight of rows and rows of empty seats was jarring.

The A’s had the idea to market cardboard images of fans’ headshots to place in the stands. (Although European soccer leagues did it first). The Giants quickly copied the A’s and much of MLB followed. (Again, the A’s don’t get the credit.)

They are better than nothing, I suppose. They are also piping in some crowd noise, which has proved to be a work in progress. Every once in a while someone would ground out to second and the “crowd” would roar like maniacs.

Now baseball enters the next phase. We aren’t sure what the playoffs will look like. Maybe some fans will be allowed.

Last week, in ballparks across the country, we had our last look at this strange season. We may never see anything like it again. Hopefully not.

For the last time, the cardboard spectators sat sit silently and recorded cheers washed over an empty ballpark.

It’s been weird.

