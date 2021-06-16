New assistant principals for two Petaluma secondary schools

Several administrative changes have been made in the Petaluma City Schools administration as plans for a full in-class school year is being planned for 2021-2022 under the direction of new superintendent Matthew Harris.

LUIS GARZA will join the Casa Grande High School staff as new assistant principal.

Garza has 19 years experience in education and has spent the last 18 years working at the Oakland Military Institute, where he held a variety of roles, most recently serving as their head teacher.

Garza was promoted to head teacher at the start of the pandemic when the instructional staff had to learn how to educate students in a whole new way. Together, they overcame the challenges focusing on the importance of student engagement. They found ways to better leverage their information systems to track and identify ways they could connect with students who were isolated. Garza and his team adopted instructional tools that enabled them to monitor and promote student participation.

Garza is fluent in Spanish, and was initially hired as an ELD teacher. Since that time, he obtained his master’s degree in Teaching Speakers of Other Languages and also became Nationally Board Certified in English as a New Language. He helped to establish an ELD program and integrate it into the fabric of his school. Garza promoted the effectiveness of the instructional staff by providing professional development designed to improve English learners’ academic achievement.

Garza said he feels that Petaluma City schools can empower youth from all backgrounds with education, and he would like to work with the district to positively impact students’ lives, preparing them for a better future.

Garza said he wants to partner with the staff at Casa Grande to create a culture where people are comfortable sharing their opinions, even if the opinion is not shared by the majority. Garza said he wants to work to build consensus as long as it is in service to students.

Garza was awarded his Bachelor of Arts Degree in Drama, a Masters of Arts Degree in Teaching English to Speakers of other Languages and a Single Subject English Credential from San Francisco State University. He also holds a Master of Science Degree in Educational Leadership from California State University East Bay.

EDGAR GARCIA is the new director of food services for the district.

Garcia has five years of school nutrition service experience as well as 10 years in the fine dining culinary field. The last year and a half he has worked as an area supervisor for the San Francisco Unified School District where he supervised the administration of the National School Lunch Program, School Breakfast Program, and After School Snack Program.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Garcia facilitated a successful transition to Grab-and-Go distribution sites. Prior to his time at San Francisco Unified, Garcia spent four years at the Anaheim Union High School District as a food service manager.

Garcia is fluent in Spanish and says he is passionate about feeding and supporting all students and families. His goal is to create not only nutritious food, but also delicious food. He has dedicated himself to becoming a skilled manager and finding ways to pass his skills on to his staff. He believes that by building a strong team, we can better meet the needs of the district and students.

DANNA ROCCA has been named new assistant principal at Petaluma Junior High School.

Rocca is a veteran teacher with more than 25 years experience, and has been with Petaluma City Schools for the last 10 years. She has spent the majority of her time with Petaluma City Schools teaching at the Sixth Grade Charter Academy. She has also been a teacher at Petaluma Junior High and a Teacher on Special Assignment in the Technology Department

Rocca has served as department chair of the Social Science Department and English Department at Sixth Grade Academy for the past 10 years. She has also served on the Superintendent’s Advisory Committee as well as the K-12 Curriculum Development Committee. She is currently a coordinator for the districtwide Innovation Showcase and Five Minute Film Festival and a facilitator at the North Coast Rocca was awarded her Bachelor of Arts Degree in English from California State University, Chico and is currently finishing her MA Degree in Educational Leadership from the University of Phoenix. She holds a California Single Subject Teaching Credential from San Francisco State University.