Already recognized for its superlative Little League (World Series participant), high school (Petaluma and Casa Grande were one-two in their league and NCS participants last season) and professional (four players in the Major Leagues at times last season) baseball, Petaluma is about to add another chapter to its diamond legacy.

There are plans for a new collegiate summer team to be added to the diamond roster this summer.

The new team, the Athletic Edge Express, will be open to all college-eligible baseball players along teams like the Humboldt Crabs and the Sonoma Stompers.

The new team will be sponsored by the Athletic Edge which already hosts summer baseball programs and travel teams for youngsters 5 to 17 years of age. “We want to take it to the next level,” said Jeff Inglin, Athletic Edge owner. “There are so many good baseball players in Petaluma, we want to give the older players a chance to continue playing.”

Plans for the new team are already well underway.

A schedule has already been partially set that includes participation in the Humboldt Crab;s annual Father’s Day Tournament in Eureka and trips to Reno and Arizona for tournaments.

The team will be coached by Inglin and St. Vincent High School varsity baseball coach Jim Selvitella.

The St. Vincent coach said the contacts Inglin has made through 10 years of playing professional baseball, rising to the AAA level, and many more years coaching youth and high school teams are proving invaluable in getting the new team started.

He said the Express already has 16 committed players from the area, including former Petaluma High and current Santa Rosa Junior College star Garrett Lewis.

The idea, Selvitella said is to give older local athletes a chance to keep playing baseball while offering a showcase for their talents, enhancing their opportunities to attract the attention of professional scouts are college recruiters.

“Jeff, with his contacts will give the players a chance for some good exposure,” he explained. “That’s how guys get into schools. There is more than one story about a young player who didn’t get to play much during the school year, but ended up playing professional baseball. We want to give those kids a chance to get the exposure they need.”

The coaches said the Express will also be a place for players who are too old for the Petaluma Leghorns American Legion and other teenage teams a chance to play and improve their skills through the summer.

The Express season will run roughly from the end of the junior college season to late August.

The plan is to use as many local players as possible, but the Express plan to be competitive and may use some players from out of the area to bolster their roster to play against other teams stocked with players from colleges looking for summer experience.

“As long as a player has college eligibility he can play for us,” Selvitella said.

Initially, the Express will play home games at Casa Grande High School. The hope is that they soon will be able to play at the new full-size diamond now under construction at the East Washington Street Park.

“What a great place for us to play,” Selvitella observed. “It would be a place for people to come out and watch local players play baseball.”

The new diamond is planned as the future of home of the American Legion Petaluma Leghorns. The Express organizers emphasize they are not planned as a competitor for the Leghorns, but as a complement to the American Legion team that uses players 17-19 years of age.

“We can all work together for the development of young baseball players in this community,” said Selvitella

As a start-up, the new diamond venture will face both initial and continuing expenditures, but Selvitella said that money will come through donations and fundraisers. “We will make it affordable for the players,” the coach said.

A major fund-raising dinner, raffle and auction is scheduled for May when three persons will be inducted into the Athletic Edge Hall of Fame.