Billy Brody, the new Casa Grande softball coach, will have little trouble getting to know his players. Two of them are his daughters, Kaden, a senior, and Marissa, a junior. He has coached the majority of the rest of the players in both youth softball and in high school as an assistant coach.

He has coached at just about every level of youth softball, including in every age group of Steal Breeze travel ball. He has also coached for seven years on the high school level, four years with the junior varsity and three as a varsity assistant.

He has been around the game and the players long enough to develop a philosophy that goes beyond the diamond.

“Education and family always come first,” he said.

He has what he calls his “Tripod Theory.”

“No. 1 is you have to have fun. No.2 is you have to give 100 percent all the time. No. 3 is you have to be good teammates and that goes for the families as well as the players. If one leg fails we all fail.”

Brody said it is important for the Gauchos to be a team, not only of players, but also of families. “There has to be 100% buy-in by the student athletes and their families. We have to be truly a family,” he said.

Of course, to be successful on the diamond, it helps to have talent and the new coach believes it is a quality his Gaucho team will possess.

“We will have very strong pitching and our defense will be great,” he said. “Our bats should also be strong.”

Casa Grande was 11-10 last season and won a North Coast Section playoff game.

Brody is anxious to get this season started.

“Coaching Casa Grande is something I have always wanted to do,” he said. “When the opportunity came up, I put my name in the hat and was fortunate to be chosen for the job. Hopefully we will do well. I can’t wait to get started.”

The wait will be a short one.

Player evaluations begin Feb. 6 and within the week the Gauchos will be on the diamond for a scrimmage against St. Vincent, followed by a difficult pre-league season that includes Cardinal Newman, Windsor, Rancho Cotate, Redwood and San Marin.

There is no break once Vine Valley Athletic League play starts with defending champion Vintage, American Canyon and Petaluma all expected to again be strong.