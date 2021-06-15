New coach and new look for Petaluma American Legion team

The Petaluma Leghorns are alive and pitching.

After a coronavirus-mandated summer away from the diamond, the Petaluma Senior American Legion team is back with a talented roster and an ambitious schedule under the direction of St. Vincent High School head baseball coach Spencer Finkbohner.

This season’s edition of the Leghorns is top heavy with players from the upper end of the 19-under age spectrum with most players either on or hopeful of joining the Santa Rosa Junior College team. High school graduate players come from Maria Carrillo, Casa Grande, Montgomery, Petaluma, Windsor, Credo and Cardinal Newman high schools.

Finkbohner is a Leghorn veteran. He played for the Legion team in 2008 and has been with the team in some capacity since. He is excited about this season’s team.

“We have a lot of depth,” he said.

In fact, there are so many good players that Finkbohner said his lineup will vary from game to game, rotating players at almost every position.

Every player will be needed for a schedule that will average 42 innings per week. That schedule is not only ambitious, but also exciting. Highlights include a trip to Chico for the Nuts’ annual Father’s Day Classic on June 18-June 20, an invitation to Napa’s Around the Horn Invitational to be played at Cleve Borman Field in Yountville and a trip to Eureka to play the legendary Humboldt Crabs on July 7-10. While in Eureka, the Petalumans will also play the Australian under 25 National team.

The short, but rigorous season is all in preparation for the pressures of tournament play that begins with the area tournament starting July 14 in Fairfield. From there, the quest could lead to the state tournament, the western regionals and, ultimately, the American Legion World Series in Shelby, N.C.

With so many games, not only pitching quality, but also pitching quantity is vital, and Finkbohner is confident he has the arms necessary to see the Leghorns through the season.

Included among the moundsmen are Mario Taromina, a 2020 Casa Grande standout now at Santa Rosa Junior College, and one of this year’s Gaucho standouts, lefty Evan Johnson.

Also being counted on for mound work are Daniel Morehead and Richie Kingsborough from Cardinal Newman, Ian Sullivan, Drew Haskins from Montgomery and Austin Ehrlicher from Maria Carrillo.

A key pitching component for the Leghorns will be a trio of outstanding high school relief pitchers. Jake McCoy was a lock-down closer for Casa Grande and Mario Zarco was one of the keys to Petaluma High School’s successful season. Bryce Cannon from Maria Carrillo is a red-shirt freshman at SRJC.

There is no lack of depth in the infield.

Casa Grande’s Jake Lennart and Montgomery’s Jake Walton provided two quality first basemen.

Two of Petaluma High’s mainstays, third baseman Mario Zarco and second baseman Garret Lewis will be two other key Leghorn infield components along with Casa’s Zane Bennett. Joseph Soltanizadeh from Windsor and Salias Herzog-rowan from Credo will also find playing time in the infield.

Finkbohner is counting on Gabe Henschel from Maria Carrillo to be an infield stabilizer at shortstop.

It is much the same situation in the outfield were Casa Grande clean-up hitter McCoy will be a leader along with Gaucho teammate Lucas Schaffer and Gaucho grad Nick Tarormina. Others who will get playing time in the outfield are Trent Matthews of Windsor and Cannon.

Following in the mask of a string of outstanding Leghorn catchers will be Casa Grande graduate Mason Cox, an outstanding defensive catcher and strong hitter. Finkbohner is still searching for a back-up.

Finkbohner said the Leghorns offer young players a crash course in the grind of playing almost every as they move their baseball careers beyond high school.

“We want to give the players who want to play at the next level a chance to improve and find out what it’s all about,” he said.

Helping Finkbohner coach the Leghorns will be fellow Leghorn coaches Patrick Hodges and Matt Kirkley.