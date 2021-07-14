New coach and new start for St. Vincent volleyball team

For the first time in more than a year, St. Vincent High School has a volleyball coach. Cassandra Taylor will not only coach the volleyball but also serve as director of communications for the school.

Last spring, during the pandemic-altered season, St. Vincent’s volleyball team was coached by parent volunteers with help from dedicated players, Taylor will be charged with getting the program re-established.

St. Vincent has a long history of volleyball excellence. In their last “normal” season in 2019, the Mustangs were 25-8 and dominated the North Central II League with a 15-1 record. They finished second in the North Coast Section playoffs and won a game in the Northern California playoffs. Last season, the team was 4-6, a pretty good record in a year when the volleyball team had to share players and didn’t even know it was going to play until a week before game time.

St. Vincent faces the additional challenge of playing a full season in the North Bay League against larger schools.

This fall brings a new opportunity.

“I am very excited,” she said. “I am anxious to help the girls develop not only into better volleyball players, but also into better human beings. The girls I have talked to also seem to be excited. It is going to be fun.”

She said she understands the past success of St. Vincent volleyball.

“We want to capitalize on that history and help it continue,” she explained.

Taylor, who has coached AAU teams and at Jesse Bethel High School in Vallejo, said she is looking forward to getting a fresh start with her new team and is eager to get the players on the court. She plans to open St. Vincent’s DeCarli gym next week to allow players to get started on their own. A volleyball camp is coming in the near future.

The new coach grew up Wyoming before coming to the Bay Area in 2002.

“I have found my place here,” she said. “I plan to be around for a long time.”

She has two daughters, 5 and 9, and both will be going to St. Vincent Elementary School.

Taylor is well aware of the St. Vincent tradition. Her step-father, Peter Peaslee, is a St. Vincent graduate and still active with the school’s alumni.

“When I told him I was going to be working at St. Vincent he started to cry,” Taylor said. “The girls are very excited about going to grandpa’s school.”

Off the court, Taylor will be helping with the school’s communication and community outreach, working with social media, marketing and community relations.

One of her first priorities is improving the school’s website.

Taylor has nine years experience as an academic adviser working with different sports programs to help student athletes improve their academics. She will use those skills to help St. Vincent programs improve the already high academic levels of their students and prepare for SAT and ACT tests.