New coach, but several veteran St. Vincent volleyball players

St. Vincent opened its volleyball season Aug. 17 on the road with a very competitive 3-0 loss at the hands of the Cloverdale Eagles.

“All of the sets were very close,” first-year coach Karina Sundberg said.

A veteran player from Brazil who played at Fresno State, Sundberg has fielded a mixed roster of returning seniors and newcomers in her first season guiding the fortunes of the Mustangs.

“My goal is to teach these girls the game of volleyball, and improve as the season moves ahead,” she said.

The new mentor, who worked as the strength and conditioning coach at College of Marin before coming to St. Vincent, is the third net coach in as many seasons for the Mustangs.

Returning senior Iibero Sena Mughannam has stepped into the leadership role for St. Vincent in a rebuilding season following a 4-13 campaign last year.

“She knows the game and helps to position her teammates on the floor, Sundberg said. “It's like having another coach out there.”

Sophia Rios comes back as one of the most powerful hitters on the squad. Sophia Romano also returns for her senior season. Junior Ava Sullivan will be the setter, and she has improved almost daily from last year. Middle blocker Hailey Sarlatte also figures to come on strong later in the campaign.

Freshman outside hitter Johanna Stone has impressed in the first weeks of practice and in the match at Cloverdale.

“She is very experienced after playing club volleyball,” Sundberg said.

Missing from the 2022 roster is the dynamic Katarina Cespedes who informed the coach that she wanted to concentrate on softball this season.

“She will be missed and the door is always open,” the coach said. “Katarina figures that her future is in softball and that is fine.”

On Sept. 3, the Mustangs will take part in the NorCal Invitational played in the Sarlatte Gym at Rancho Cotate.