The James Forni coaching legacy lives on at Casa Grande High School.

Forni, one of the most successful and most popular basketball coaches ever at Casa Grande, died after a tenacious battle with cancer in 2015. Both coaches who have succeeded him, Jake Lee and Chris Gutendorf, were assistants who learned much of the coaching trade under Forni’ guidance.

Make that three as Pat Fahy, another Forni assistant. takes over for Gutendorf. Fahy has even closer ties to the former coach than his predecessors. He is also Forni’s brother-in-law.

He inherits from Gutendorf, a Casa Grande team that was 11-12 and 5-7 in Vine Valley Athletic League play last season. Actually, last season’s record is pretty irrelevant. Most of that team is gone. The Gauchos graduated nine seniors from last winter’s squad.

Compounding the Gauchos’ challenges, Fahy took over the team just over a month before the start of the season. “We did not have much of a summer,” the new coach said. “But we are making progress. The players are working hard. They have already come a long way.”

Casa Grande’s hopes for a strong season for their new coach will be carried, in a great part by returning senior guards Carter Cerruti and Jordan Giacomini. Both were valuable contributors last season and are expected to be leaders this time around.

Cerruti played in 22 games last season. Although he averaged 4.5 points per game, he had some really big games for the Gauchos. Giacomini played in all 23 Casa game, averaging 5 points per game.

Fahy has been impressed with 6-foot junior Jeffrey Rice, who the coach called, “One of the toughest kids I have ever coached.”

A key for the smallish Gauchos will be 6-foot, 5 inch senior Spencer Almond, who saw limited playing time last season, but will be relied on for strong inside play this season.

An impressive newcomer is sophomore Jacob Peralta who will be asked to carry on Casa Grande’s reputation for outstanding point guards.

Another who is certain to see a lot of playing time is Philip Liu, a junior guard. “He will be coming off the bench,” Fahy said. “He is like having another coach on the court.”

Size will be a problem for the Gauchos. Aside from Almond, they don’t have another player much taller than 6-feet.

“We’re not big,” acknowledged Fahy. “We are going to have to run and get up and down the court. We will be on the move, but the kids love it.”

Fahy, for the last three seasons, has been head coach at San Marin High School. He has been happy coaching the Mustangs, but he is even happier now.

“I feel like I’m back home,” he said. He started his coaching career as an assistant junior varsity coach under Lee and coached as Forni’s varsity assistant before taking the job as head coach at San Marin.

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to coach at Casa Grande and the kids are very excited,” he said.

That excitement has translated into close to 40 players trying to find spots on the varsity, junior varsity or freshmen teams

The Casa family feeling extends to Fahy’s help with assistants Drew Busse, Austin Mattos and Reuben Garcia all former Casa players.

Fahy said he intends to build on what his players already know about the Gaucho system. “The kids have some of the fundamentals, but I’m going to being in some of the things I was taught by James,” the new coach explained.

Fahy gets an emotional jump start to his Casa Grande job, leading the Gauchos into the Brett Callan Memorial Tournament this week. The tournament was a Forni creation, designed to honor player Brett Callan who died in a car crash in 2004.