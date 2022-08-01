New coach, same enthusiasm for Petaluma wrestling

The coach is new, but the enthusiasm continues for the Petaluma High School wrestling program.

Johann Gerlach replaces Paul Schloesser who has accepted an assistant principal’s position at Sonoma Valley High School.

“Paul left a very successful program,” said Gerlach. “It isn’t like I’m walking into a program with a lot of spare parts. It is a very solid program with a lot of fan support. Petaluma has a history of outstanding wrestling teams going back to the days when Denny Plyler was the coach.”

He also inherits a program that, as an indoor, close-contact sport, has been strongly impacted by the COVID pandemic. “There is no doubt that we’ve had some weird obstacles,” Gerlach noted. “We haven’t had a full wrestling season in three years.”

Gerlach comes to the Trojans with a strong wrestling background.

He wrestled as a prep for San Marin High School in Novato and then moved on to Santa Rosa Junior College where he finished seventh in the state as a freshman and fifth as a sophomore for a Bear Cub team that was third in state.

He began coaching at Sir Francis Drake (now Archie Williams) High School in Marin County in 2009 with a team that was almost an afterthought in the Drake sports world. “We only had five wrestlers that first year,” he recalled.

He gradually rebuilt the program, finishing second in the Marin County Athletic League in 2016-2017. His 2017-2018 team won the MCAL championship giving the school what is believed to be the first league wrestling pennant. It was certainly the first to be placed on the gym wall.

Gerlach has already started in his new position, opening the Petaluma mat for drop-in wrestlers from all over, and has a number of Petaluma wrestlers participating. “We also had three or four wrestlers going to camps and seven or eight freshmen who are going to be playing football before they come to us.”

He is reaching out to the Petaluma wrestling family for his assistant coaches. “I’ve got some alums I’m working on,” he said. “We’ll have some announcements soon.”

Gerlach says he is impressed with Petaluma’s wrestling atmosphere. “There is a lot of enthusiasm here and a lot of potential. I’m looking forward to it. I’ve never had to hold wrestle-offs (to determine who has a spot in the varsity lineup) before. It is a good feeling.”