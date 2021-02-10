New coach, veteran players for Trojan golf team

It will be a strange season for boys golf in the Vine Valley Athletic League, but one known factor is the strength of the Petaluma High School boys team.

The newest component of the Trojan team will be coach Mike Candau who takes over a veteran varsity team that will be backed by a large group of hopefuls.

Candau, an assistant for the Petaluma football team, inherits a team that returns all six of its top players from last season, led by Enzo Scaccalosi. He is not only one of the best in the Vine Valley Athletic League, but also one of the best junior golfers in the area.

“He has Division 1 potential,” said Candau. “He is already being recruited by sevral colleges.”

The Trojans also return two other four-year varsity players in Jason Smith and the coach’s son, Matt Candau. Smith has already agreed to continue playing golf at Park University in Gilbert, Az.

Also being counted on to play for the Petaluma varsity are George Marzo, Cooper Jones and Kyle Krupp.

The rest of the team is crowded with 25 to 30 athletes hoping to find a spot.

Player evaluations for Candau are complicated by a crunch on area golf courses. Rooster Run, which allows Petaluma, Casa Grande and St. Vincent teams to use its course, is very popular as one of the few venues to allow adult sports activities.

The season will also be difficult this year with teams playing dual 9-hole matches against other league teams. Petaluma will play two of its matches at Rooster Run.

The whole season will come down to a league championship match to be played during the week of April 12 at the Sonoma Golf Course.

It makes for a strange season, but Candau is just happy to have a season.

“We look forward to it,” he said. “It is good for the kids to have a chance just to get out and play.”