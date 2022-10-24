Schools from the three most prominent high school athletic leagues in the North Bay voted Wednesday to move forward with an official football-only realignment proposal that would reshape the landscape of the sport in the region starting in 2024.

Athletic directors and administrators from the 28 schools that make up the Marin County Athletic League, North Bay League and Vine Valley Athletic League voted 25-3 to move forward with a new four-league proposal crafted by Montgomery and Ukiah high schools. The proposal will be sent to the North Coast Section Alignment Committee for review and approval, pending any appeals.

The proposal would reorganize the 27 11-person football teams into four different leagues based primarily on their performances over the past three complete seasons. Branson, which is part of the MCAL but plays 8-man football, took part in Wednesday’s vote.

Group 1, the top league, would be Cardinal Newman, Marin Catholic, Rancho Cotate, Vintage, Windsor and San Marin.

Group 2 would feature Redwood, American Canyon, Tamalpais, Petaluma, Casa Grande and Justin-Siena.

Group 3 would be comprised of Maria Carrillo, Santa Rosa, Ukiah, Montgomery, Analy, Napa and St. Vincent.

Group 4 would have Terra Linda, Archie Williams, Piner, San Rafael, Sonoma Valley, Novato, Healdsburg and Elsie Allen.

The three schools that voted “no” on the proposal were American Canyon, Vintage and Napa. A majority of schools from the VVAL have opposed this realignment since it was first proposed and voted on back in the spring. Most have since changed their minds, but the aforementioned three have remained against the move throughout the process, primarily citing increased travel.

One of the proposals that the conference discussed and voted on was submitted by American Canyon in an effort to reduce some of the extended travel it and other Napa schools would face. That proposal originally grouped the 10 schools that voted against realignment in the spring vote – Vintage, Rancho Cotate, American Canyon, Casa Grande, Justin-Siena, Analy, Napa, St. Vincent, Sonoma Valley and Elsie Allen – into the same league but had been amended to move Rancho Cotate into a league with Archie Williams, Piner, San Rafael, Novato and Healdsburg.

That proposal was rejected with 25 “no” votes to three “yes.”

Representatives from those Napa schools present on Wednesday did not wish to comment on the outcome of the vote.

“To me this is a good proposal for the majority,” MCAL Commissioner Susie Woodall said of the Montgomery/Ukiah proposal that passed. “I know some people have their personal agendas, but it’s my focus that we’re mainly doing this for competitive equity. As far as the travel concerns, I mean, we’re all going to be traveling.”

Joe Ellwood, the NBL co-commissioner and athletic director of Analy High School, said he was happy with the outcome of the vote.

“It’s been coming for quite a while,” he said. “There’s such a disparity geographically and competitively, there’s such an anomaly between the top and the bottom, that this was inevitable. It’s the best for everyone.”

The conference originally opted to examine and ultimately move forward with this football-only realignment to try to even the playing field across the North Bay. The hope is that these new leagues will create more competitive games and breath some life into struggling programs.

The NCS will hear any appeals or recommendations on the proposal in early December before the board of managers and alignment committee do a final review and approval in the spring.

