New information displays tell Helen Putnam Park improvement story

DON’T MISS THE STORY!

What is your favorite trail in Helen Putnam Park? Fillaree? Pomo? Would you like a keepsake of your adventures there? New fire resistant steel trail signs have been installed as part of major improvements to the park, replacing the old wooden ones. If you have fond memories of your hikes there, or just want a keepsake, you can choose one of the old trail signs for your very own for a donation to the Parks Foundation. Just go to this website: https://www.sonomacountyparksfoundation.org/helen-putnam.html and complete your request.

If you haven’t been to Helen Putnam Regional Park for some time, go now. You don’t want to miss the fantastic informative displays that Sonoma County Regional Parks (SCRP) has installed, providing details of the recent improvements in the park. Six storyboards give details of the tremendous work that was done and was reported in December in the Argus Courier. SCRP invested more than $700,000 in improvements for Helen Putnam Regional Park! Inspired by a $50,000 Challenge Grant, 206 donors contributed more than $50,000 to the Parks Foundation to match the challenge. SCRP was able to use these donations to apply for other matching grants and add Measure M dollars to expand the improvements. And they have made this park even better!

As you enter the park at the Chileno Valley entrance, you will encounter the first storyboard that shows the map with all six storyboard stops on the self-guided tour. At each stop, a storyboard gives you photos and descriptions of the work that was done and why it was done. They include Savannah Trail, Cattail Pond, South Loop Trail (one of my favorites), West Wind Trail (the new entrance to the park), and the Panorama Steps. You may already have climbed the 123 steps that were installed to mitigate the erosion. Personally, I prefer dirt trails. Storyboard No. 6 fills in the details of that project. The six storyboards help us see all the work that SCRP does for our community. They know how much we love this park.

Before you go, you can download a map and description of the self-guided tour at https://parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov/Microsites/Regional%20Parks/Documents/Visit/Maps/Helen-Putnam-improvement-map_web_ADA.pdf. But go soon. The storyboards won’t be up all year. And they give us such good information about our park and the efforts SCFRP made to improve it. You will learn quite a bit.