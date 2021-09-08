New operator and new coach for Aquaduck Swim Team

Things are changing for the Westside Aquaducks USA swimming team. AC Swim Club, owned by Olympian Nathan Adrian and world competitor Will Copeland, is taking over operations of the Petaluma team, and has named Jon Hiett head coach. He replaces Dea Ann Joslin, who started the club in 2006 and has been its head coach ever since.

“Since the Olympic Trials, I’ve spent a lot of time in Petaluma getting to know the Aquaduck family,” said Adrian in a press release. “What Dea Ann has built is something special, and we are going to continue to provide a safe place for young swimmers to pursue their dreams. A huge thank you to Dea Ann, the current board members and all of the team parents for trusting us with this responsibility.”

According to the press release, Joslin will continue to be involved with the Aquaducks by coaching the Silver Group.

Besides being a coach and strong advocate for swimming for everyone from youths to masters, Joslin is one of the world’s elite open water swimmers. Among her many accomplishments, she has completed almost every San Francisco Bay event, including the Alcatraz Swim, the Golden Gate Bridge Swim (the length of the Bridge) and the Bridge to Bridge swim. She has multiple crossings of the Maui Channel and completed the first solo found-trip crossing of the Maui Channel. She also has a long list of Masters Swim medals and records.

Hiett brings a wealth of coaching experience to his new roll as Aquaduck head coach.

After a strong collegiate swimming career at Auburn and Michigan, Hiett started his coaching career with KING Aquatic Club before moving to the Tualatin Hills Swim Club in Oregon. He has coached athletes at all levels, including many national age-group record holders and several Olympic Trials qualifiers.

“From the minute we became involved with the Aquaducks, I knew Jon was the guy we wanted in the head coach position because of his successful coaching at every level,” said Adrian.

“I am beyond excited to be joining a team with so much potential and an already strong foundation,” said Hiett in the press release. “The support and enthusiasm shown by Dea Ann, the current coaching staff, and the Aquaduck families amplify my excitement for our team team’s future. I am extremely grateful for this opportunity from Nathan and Will and for their belief in me and my coaching. I look forward to seeing what we can accomplish together.”

The AC Swim Club is based in San Rafael. It was started in 1959 by Olympic swimmer Ann Curtis and sold in 2009 to former University of California teammates Adrian and Copeland.