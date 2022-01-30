New pups can be seen at Elephant Seal Overlook

It is a special time of year on our coast! Elephant seals are here. They haul out on our beaches from December through March for the birthing and mating seasons. You can watch these amazing animals from several points along the coast.

My husband, granddaughter and I went out to the Elephant Seal Overlook at Point Reyes last week. It was too late to see the mating rituals, which is really something to behold – battles for territory and dominance, wrestling matches, loud bellows. Instead we had the treat of seeing the young pups snuggled up with their mothers on the beach, and that sight thrilled our 8-year-old granddaughter.

Point Reyes is the place to go to see the colonies. You can see them from the Elephant Seal Overlook near Chimney Rock above Drakes Bay. Drive all the way out Sir Francis Drake Blvd and follow the signs for the turnoff. The last stretch of road to the overlook is very narrow; use the turnouts if you see a car coming. We went early to avoid traffic. From the parking lot, it is a short hike to the overlook. All the way along the trail you can hear the seals.

The males are the first to arrive in December. They stake out a claim on the beach. Then the pregnant females arrive and give birth to a single pup, sometimes two.

From the Elephant Seal Overlook we saw the seals lying on the beach and heard their calls to one another. We saw some seals diving and swimming in the water, most likely searching for food, and then crawling back up on the beach. You can spot the pups close to their mothers. Later in the spring, the seals will come back to the beach to molt, extending into the summer.

Be sure to take some field glasses or binoculars so you get a good look at the colony. For your safety, observe the elephant seals from a distance. The Point Reyes website has a map to guide your exploration.

After spending time viewing the elephant seals, we took a hike out to the end of Chimney Rock for a great view of Drakes Bay and the coastline. There is a bench at the end where you can sit and just enjoy the view. You may even see the seals diving as you walk along the coastline trail.

Wildflowers are just beginning to bloom along this trail, so keep an eye out for the different varieties.The Chimney Rock Trail is known for its vast collection of wildflowers. We saw coastal gumplant, headland wallfower, and seaside daisy. An information board at the entrance shows the many different flowers you might see or you can check the Point Reyes website for a complete list and images.