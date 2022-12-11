The Cardinal Newman and St. Francis boys put on a show in Saturday’s championship game of Newman’s Rose City tournament, going punch-for-punch in a contest that came down to the final moments.

After trading haymakers in the closing minutes, the Cardinals — who trailed 47-46 after consecutive circus three-pointers from Anujan Tennathur — took a 48-47 lead on a fastbreak layup from Sam Cline.

Moments later, Cline split a pair of free throws, putting the Cardinals up two with seconds remaining. The Lancers would get one final look, but a desperation three-pointer came up short and the Cardinals hung on for the thrilling 49-47 win to capture their home tournament title.

“That was a dogfight against a great team, but the main thing was everyone on our team played hard and did great on defense,” said Cline, who scored a game-high 18 points and was named the tournament MVP.

Cline’s fastbreak layup was one of a few big shots he hit down the stretch. With just over two minutes left in the game, Cline drove in hard on the right side and flipped in a contested layup. It was the first made field goal of the fourth quarter for the Cardinals (9-0) and tied the score at 40.

Moments later, Gavin Vogenson put the Cardinals ahead 44-41 with a layup with two minutes to go — but the Lancers came charging back as Tennathur drilled a stepback three on the next possession.

Newman responded with a layup from Mahdi Camara just seconds later, but Tennathur once again answered back with a falling-away three from the top of the key. Suddenly, St. Francis led 47-46, forcing a Newman timeout with 33 seconds to go.

Out of the timeout, Newman ran an inbounds play from under its own basket to perfection — Camara receiving the pass on the left side of the court, turning and gunning a pass to Cline sprinting down the court. Cline took one dribble and finished the layup to put the Cardinals back on top for good.

“We knew they were a really good team, got two wins before, but we just had to look at as a championship game, all or nothing,” Cline said. “So we just played our hearts out and we were ready to go.”

Saturday’s championship game was close throughout. Newman held the biggest lead of the contest at 11-5 early in the first quarter. The game went to the half tied at 25 and Newman held a 37-34 lead going into the fourth thanks to a buzzer-beating three from Vogenson.

Vogenson also earned all-tournament honors and finished with 11 points and six rebounds. Drew Krilich, another all-tournament player, added 12 points and four rebounds.

The Cardinals have now won two tournaments in their preleague schedule. A big matchup awaits next week as North Bay League-Oak play begins Wednesday. The Cardinals will host their county rival Montgomery at 7:30 p.m.

Earlier in Saturday’s third-place game, Petaluma went on a 17-3 run from late in the first quarter until midway through the second to open up a double-digit lead and coast to a 53-34 win over Rancho Cotate.

Brody Loveless led the way with 13 points and four rebounds, Rowan Calhoun added 11 points, Kieran Mannion chipped in nine points and Dalton Armstrong had a solid game on the boards with 10 rebounds for the Trojans, who improve to 3-1 on the year and bounce back from a tough 58-46 loss to St. Francis the night prior.

“Overall, I thought the kids played well,” Petaluma coach Anton Lyons said. “We competed but we got a lot of work to do before we go into the Brett Callan Memorial (at Casa Grande) next week.”

Petaluma will face Montgomery in the first round Thursday.

