Coaches often talk about athletes as “playing better than the numbers show.”

That is certainly true of Casa Grande High School graduate Jamie McGaughey. The difference is that her softball numbers were stratospheric. The senior batted .438 with 35 hits in 27 games. She scored 37 runs and knocked in 39, averaging more than one a game in all categories. She had seven doubles and 11 home runs.

McGaughey almost religiously refused to swing at any pitch out of the strike zone, leading to 16 walks and only seven strikeouts for the entire season. Her on-base percentage was .531 with a .962 slugging percentage. She was also an outstanding defensive third baseman with a cannon-like arm.

And coaches still say she was even better than the numbers.

“It wasn’t just her talent, it was her leadership,” said Casa Grande Coach Billy Brody. “More than a good softball player, she is a good human being.”

Brody said McGaughey’s skills, attitude and leadership extended even beyond the Casa Grande team. “She has done more for girls softball in Petaluma than she realizes,” the coach said.

Of all the numbers, the only one that really matters to McGaughey is 25. That’s the number of games Casa Grande won in what was probably the best softball season in school history. That 25 included the Vine Valley Athletic League championship, the first North Coast Section title in 20 years for Casa Grande and a trip to the CIF Nor-Cal playoffs.

McGaughey made Casa Grande’s varsity squad as a freshman, but the team played just five games in that spring of COVID-19. As a sophomore, in a hybrid season with all sports played in the spring, she batted .485 and was one of three Gaucho girls to hit a home run.

It was during her junior year that the softball world began to take notice. She compiled a whopping .648 batting average with six home runs as Casa Grande put together an 11-10 record with a 6-6 VVAL mark.

Despite being pitched to very carefully, she led a young Casa Grande team with only three seniors to its historic season. She was the VVAL Most Valuable Player and the Press Democrat’s Softball Player of the Year, among other honors.

“She was the glue that held our team together,” said Brody. “She was great with the younger players. For her, they were teammates.”

Now, it is on to a new adventure with new teammates at the University of Hawaii and its highly respected Division 1 program. In typical McGaughey fashion, she is spending much of the summer playing travel ball with a team out of Tracy.

She is enthusiastic about the big step up in her athletic career. “I’m super excited,” she said. “It’s a new challenge. It’s time to step out of my comfort zone.”

McGaughey said she has been told there is a possibility of playing as a freshman. “Nothing is guaranteed,” she said. “It all depends on how much work I put into it.”

An outstanding student, she isn’t certain about where her academics at Hawaii will lead. “I will talk with my academic advisor. Right now, I’m planning on going in undecided,” she noted.

If McGaughey were in baseball, she might have her eyes set on a pro career, but for softball players, college is pretty much the ultimate. “College is as for as you can go. I just want four successful years in college,” she said.

McGaughey credits much of her success to the support of her family – father Tony, mother Amy, sister Teresa and brother Anthony.

“They showed me what it was like to be a good person, how to be humble and that you don’t need others to validate yourself. They taught me how to be a good person, teammate and friend,” she said.

While McGaughey is recognized as one of the best softball players ever in the Redwood Empire, she brought the same attitude and tenacity to the basketball court.

The Casa Grande basketball team didn’t quite have the dream season of the softball team, but it had a very good season, going 20-11 and finishing in the thick of the VVAL title chase (third) with a 9-3 record.

McGaughey was the team’s top rebounder, and one of its best defenders, but it was her attitude and leadership that meant most to the team.

“She wasn’t a great scorer, but she was a great rebounder and she did a lot of things you don’t see in the scorebook,” said Casa basketball coach Scott Himes.

“Jamie is all about team. She works hard and is kind of a second coach on the court. She is great in the community and as a teammate.”

Both the Casa Grande softball and basketball teams are anticipating strong seasons in 2023-24, but someone irreplaceable will definitely be missed.