Nick Iacopi hosts Big House Hoops

St. Vincent assistant coach Nick Iacopi will host his annual Big House Hoops Camp June 27-30 at St. Vincent High School in conjunction with Michael Baribault.

The camp is for both boys and girls and will include individual skills as well as position drills and games.

Third and sixth graders will be on the court from 9 a.m. until noon p.m.; and seventh through ninth graders from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Iacopi assists head coach Tom Bonfigli and is head coach of the junior varsity at St. Vincent. He also serves as the Petaluma Regional Director of North Bay Basketball Academy. He has coached at all levels for more than 20 years. Baribault is Director of Basketball Operations and an assistant coach at St. Vincent.

To register, contact Iacopi at 228-5136, email coachyok@yahoo.com or visit the website at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd2hV5O2q_f8fEKe2ii-Smgsiz46KVMdt1oUhQ-5CsG-uZ43w/viewform?fs=e&s=cl