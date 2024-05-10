After coaching the junior varsity team for four seasons, Nick Iacopi has been selected to become the next boys varsity coach at St. Vincent de Paul High School in Petaluma.

St. Vincent principal Tony Greco announced the new hire in an email this week, noting that since Iacopi began coaching alongside legendary coach Tom Bonfigli four years ago, his junior varsity team has compiled a 59-26 record. This past season, Iacopi led his squad to an 8-0 North Bay League record and a 22-4 overall record.

In a phone call, Iacopi expressed his gratitude and excitement in being able to carry on the legacy of Mustangs basketball.

“This is where I was meant to be and I couldn’t be happier,” Iacopi said.

Iacopi grew up in Petaluma with basketball in his blood, heart and soul, as his father was longtime Casa Grande coach Ed Iacopi, for whom the school’s gymnasium was eventually named.

“I was born and raised in that gym, so I feel like there was a part of me that was always going to be a basketball coach,” Iacopi said.

He brings more than 25 years of coaching experience to his new role, first coaching the freshman and junior varsity teams at Casa Grande High School under James Forni, who passed away in 2015. He and Forni also formed the Big House summer basketball camp for players in third through ninth grades.

Iacopi also went on to become an assistant varsity coach at Petaluma High School, his alma mater, and is a full-time coach with the North Bay Basketball Academy during the high school team’s offseason.

Iacopi said Drew Busse will coach alongside him as the Mustangs’ next junior varsity coach. Busse, who Iacopi coached as a freshman at Casa Grande, coached the Gauchos as well in recent years as an assistant.

Iacopi was selected as the St. Vincent junior varsity coach in 2020 by Bonfigli, who became the winningest coach in Sonoma County history this past season with 843 victories under his belt over 42 years. Bonfigli retired at season’s end.

Iacopi said it was an honor to be able to work alongside Bonfigli, nicknamed “the Bonfather,” from whom Iacopi learned a lot over the years.

“It was an incredible experience (working with Bonfigli),” Iacopi said. “Along my journey I’ve had some amazing coaches, but I can’t even describe how much respect I have for him and the way he goes about the day-to-day routine, how to make a program work.”

Now, he can’t wait to carry on the legacy.

“Stylistically, the way I want us to play is (be) a high-pressure team with a lot of quick tempo on offense,” Iacopi said.

Iacopi said his favorite part of the coaching experience is getting to know the athletes as people as well, adding that another goal in coaching is to allow the players to have fun while playing the sport they love.

“Kids have got to enjoy the process and they only get one high school career,“ he said.

