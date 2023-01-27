The Casa Grande High School baseball team doesn’t begin its spring season until Feb. 6, but that doesn’t mean that the Gauchos haven’t been busy.

The Gauchos recently traded bats for shovels to plant trees in support of teammate Andrew Bugbee’s Eagle Scout project. Bugbee’s project is to plant 18 trees around the campus baseball field.

The project is in line with the school administration’s goal of planting 50 new trees on campus in honor of Casa’s Grande’s 50th anniversary. It is also in conjunction with baseball coach Pete Sikora’s continuing plan of beautifying the baseball facilities.

The project was supported by Casa Grande Principal Dan Ostermann and the school administration. The Casa Grande Boosters heped pay for the trees. City council member John Shribbs served as mentor, advisor and facilitator and the project also received support from the ReLeaf organization and Boy Scouts Troop 8.

The tree planting was just the start of a busy day for the Gauchos. Once their gardening work was finished, they headed over to the East Washington Street playing field where they hosted a clinic for Petaluma Valley Little Leaguers.

More than 70 young baseball players, 7 to 13 years of age, were tutored, instructed and counseled by Casa Grande varsity players, many of them Petaluma Valley Little League alumni.

The event also served as a fundraiser for the Gaucho baseball program.

The Gauchos now turn their attention to the business of baseball as they prepare for another strong finish after reaching the North Coast Section semifinals last season.

“The great camaraderie and teamwork shown between all levels of the Gaucho baseball program with the tree planting project and Little League clinic helps support the foundation for ongoing success,” said Sikora.